Ratzinger legacy, 5 distant relatives from Bavaria appear

Keep doing discuss in the Church the death of RatzingerThe Pope emeritus died on December 31, 2022 leaving a empty in the plus wing conservative from the Holy See. The choice, then, to reserve him a funeral without all the honors of the case, ha annoyed even more the “enemies” of Pope francesco. Now a new problem appears almost three months after his disappearance and it is relative to his millionaire inheritance. A delicate passage to manage – reads the Messaggero – which was analyzed together with Pope Francis and the legal offices of the Vatican. Since the deceased pontiff he did not have left directions specifics on money lying on Bank account personal, in the absence of direct heirsthe hunt has begun to trace the distant relatives remained.

The executor of the last wishes of the deceased Pope Emeritus, don Georg Ganswein – continues the Messenger – he is finishing putting all the pieces together to complete the mission received. During recent trips made in Bavariagods have sprung up distant relatives hitherto unknown. They too are in all respects part of the hereditary axis. The figure to be divided is not known: we only know that it does not concern i millionaire proceeds related to copyright of printed theological works: “At first I thought they were alive just two cousins and instead they are in everything five relatives”, said Ratzinger’s former personal secretary. Who also returned to the delicate question of his own future: “Mine hasn’t been decided yet next destination. We had a fatherly conversation with Pope Francis, lasting about twenty-five, thirty minutes, I informed him of testamentary practices, it will still take at least three weeks; about me he said that there is some time For reflect“.

