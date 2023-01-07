Ratzinger, personal secretary Georg Gaenswein: “He asked me to destroy private papers”

“Private sheets of all kinds must be destroyed. This applies without exception and without loopholes.” That’s what she revealed the secretary of Ratzingermonsignor Georg Gaenswein, admitting that he will destroy all cards private of Blessed. The German archbishop recounts in the book “Nothing but the truth” (Piemme) that the Pope emeritus himself left a black and white provision to this effect.

“I received precise instructions from him, with delivery instructions that I feel obliged to respect in conscience, relating to his library, the manuscripts of his books, the documentation relating to the Council and the correspondence”.

Gaenswein also reveals that, in addition to the spiritual testament which has also been published since Vatican, Ratzinger he also left “annotations relating to some bequests and personal gifts, for the fulfillment of which I have the task of executor of the will, have been updated gradually over the years, up to the most recent addition in 2021”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

