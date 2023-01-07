Vatican, war breaks out between conservatives and progressives

The death of pope emeritus Ratzinger is bringing to the surface the war within the Vatican, with the conservatives who, without what many have described as their intermediary or even “stopper” to revolt against Bergoglio, come out into the open. “In the Catholic enclosure a scenario of new clashes between the various factions is opening up, in particular between the more conservative circles and the more progressive galaxy, with offensives by the opponents of the pontificate”, writes La Stampa, which reports very significant words of the German Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller.

“Pope Francis’ grip on the Latin Mass was imprudent. I suggest to the Pontiff that he be more attentive to all sensitivities within the Church, even those furthest from his own”, says the 75-year-old student of Ratzinger, who “warns of the possible schism on the left in Germany, chanting a curt “no” to the blessing of gay couples: «It is against the word of God»”. Muller, appointed cardinal in 2014 by Bergoglio who, however, did not renew his mandate as prefect in 2017, “claims that «we are not a political or merely human organization, but a creation of Jesus Christ” with the task of “working for the eternal salvation of humanity”, reads La Stampa.

Without Ratzinger, Bergoglio’s step back is possible. Sarah, Ouellet and Erdo among the possible successors

There are also those who imagine a possible step backwards for Bergoglio. “Perhaps the possibility of a withdrawal would be more feasible now that the Pope emeritus is gone, but this of course is pure speculation because I have no idea what Pope Francis thinks,” says the archbishop Timothy Broglio in an interview with Repubblica. Broglio is the president of the US bishops’ conference, a conservative who admits that “there are tensions between, let’s say, progressives and conservatives. Perhaps they have always been there but they seem much more evident to me now. Let’s see some German bishops who continue with the path Synod, and I certainly cannot agree with this, would be a source of tension. But there are also criticisms from the other side, which can also be exaggerated. Yes, it must be recognized that there are tensions”.

The Truth writes that among the cardinals issues a document asking the future pontiff for “doctrinal clarity” and “acceptance of the apostolic tradition” by the new bishops. And he also mentions names for Bergoglio’s possible successors: iThe Guinean Robert Sarah, former prefect for divine worship, the Canadian Marc Ouellet, current prefect of bishops, the Hungarian Peter Erdo, a cardinal considered “super partes”. Meanwhile, on the day of the Epiphany, Bergoglio appeared resolute and asked for “silence and humility”, inviting “not to believe false news”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

