Ratzinger, Father Georg against Francis the day of the funeral: “I was halved as prefect, I was shocked”

“You were shocked and speechless”, said Monsignor Georg Gaenswein recounts the moment in 2020 when he was ‘discharged’ from Pope francesco from head of Prefecture from the Papal House. It is the same secretary of Ratzinger to describe himself as “a halved prefect” in the book “Nothing but the Truth” wrote with the reporter Saverio Gaeta (Piemme). “You remain prefect but from tomorrow you won’t go back to work”, the Pope allegedly said, according to what he reports Gaenswein. Benedetto commented ironically: “I think that Pope francesco don’t trust me anymore and want her to be my keeper…”, he wrote to Dad to intercede but nothing changed.

Monsignor Georg Ganswein and the memores, the group of consecrated women who assisted Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI until the last moments of his life in the convent Mater ecclesiae in Vaticanat this morning’s funeral they appeared in the front row, next to the altar in the churchyard St. Peter’s Basilica.

The one of Georg, is an issue that follows yesterday’s already explosive one, in an interview with the German newspaper Die Tagespost. The personal secretary of Ratzinger revealed the sorrow, a “pain in the heart”, for Ratzinger in 2021, born from the decision of Francis to place particularly restrictive conditions with regard to the so-called Tridentine rite or mass in Latin, contrary to what was instead envisaged in Benedict XVI of 2007.

