Ratzinger’s posthumous book with accusations about gay lobbies and revelations about his resignation

A posthumous book by Benedict XVI has been released, which collects published and unpublished texts from the period in which he was Pope Emeritus. Several newspapers are talking about it today, starting with Corriere della Sera. He himself asked the curators, Elio Guerriero and Msgr. Georg Gaenswein, in a letter dated May 1, 2022: “This volume, which collects the writings I composed in the Mater Ecclesiae monastery, must be published after my death”.

In a letter to Guerriero Ratzinger he explained his choice as follows: “For my part, in life, I no longer want to publish anything. The fury of the circles against me in Germany is so strong that the appearance of my every word immediately causes a murderous shout from them. I want to spare myself and Christendom this.”we read in “What is Christianity” (Mondadori).

“There were individual bishops, and not only in the United States, who rejected the Catholic tradition as a whole, aiming in their dioceses to develop a kind of new, modern catholicity. Perhaps it is worth mentioning the fact that, in quite a few seminaries, students those caught reading my books were considered unfit for the priesthood. My books were concealed as harmful literature and were read only in secret, as it were.” Benedict XVI speaks of homosexuality and the fact that there are gay “clubs” in seminaries.

Then Benedict XVI underlines: “In several seminaries homosexual ‘clubs’ were formed which acted more or less openly and which clearly transformed the atmosphere in the seminaries. In a seminary in southern Germany, candidates for the priesthood and candidates for the lay office of pastoral contact lived together. During the common meals, the seminarians were together with the married pastoral representatives, partly accompanied by their wife and children and in some cases by their girlfriends. The atmosphere in the seminary could not help priestly formation”. He then reports that “a bishop, who had previously been rector, had allowed the seminarians to be shown pornographic films, presumably with the intention of thus enabling them to resist against behavior contrary to the faith”. Benedict XVI speaks of his resignation in 2013 and says that at the time he was “exhausted”.

“When I announced my resignation from the ministry of the successor of Peter on February 11, 2013, I had no plan whatsoever for what I would do in the new situation. I was too exhausted – are his words – to be able to plan other jobs. Furthermore, the publication of the Infancy of Jesus seemed like a logical conclusion to my theological writings”.

“After the election of Pope Francis, I slowly resumed my theological work. Thus, over the years, a series of small and medium-sized contributions have taken shape, which are presented in this volume”, explains Benedict XVI in the book which he want is published after his death.

Red light films to educate seminarians to resist

In the same text in which he speaks of gay clubs in seminars (which was published in German and then translated into Italian in 2019 on the Corriere della Sera website without anyone realizing the seriousness of what was written) Ratzinger recounts that «in quite a few Seminary students caught reading my books were deemed unfit for the priesthood.” Benedict XVI, reflecting on the sex scandals that were rampant in the Church, also reports an episode: “A bishop, who had previously been rector, had allowed the seminarians to be shown pornographic films, presumably with the intention of thus enabling them to resist against unfaithful behavior”.

