Twenty-nine years have not erased the memory. Indeed, the memory is vivid. Present. Very present. But after almost three decades it is legitimate to ask a question: would F1 have been revolutionized by the death of Roland Ratzenberger, without the fate of Ayrton Senna being fulfilled the next day?

Only one date is engraved in history: May 1, 1994, the day when F1 suddenly seemed to be over, unable to overcome the accursed San Marino GP which culminated with the terrible tragedy of Magic. We don’t know if without the death of the Brazilian champion the racing world would have stopped to discuss his future and kick off modern motoring.

Because the day before at Enzo and Dino Ferrari the greatest died, but one of the last in the Circus. Yet the memory of the Austrian has not faded over time. Compared to that excruciating Saturday, April 30, 1994, the pain is more intimate, less excruciating, but the figure of Roland remains engraved in the collective memory. It was the emblem of the supporting actor who with great sacrifices had crowned his dream: to become a leading actor in the F1 world championship.

Roland Ratzenberger, Simtek S941, 1994 San Marino GP

Let me be clear: he was a professional driver. He earned and lived with racing, his great passion. But he never found the money to cultivate great ambitions, even though he had built a career through a long apprenticeship.

He was born on 4 July 1960 in Salzburg and immediately breathed the air of one of the circuits where speed and courage forged his character. Roland wasn’t a champion, but he was a talented driver driven by a deep motivation. In 1986 he won the F. Ford Festival at Brand Hatch with the Van Diemen prevailing on a plateau of 126 opponents. From the training series, Ratzenberger landed in F1 like about fifteen other winners (we remember among others Mark Webber, Jenson Button and Anthony Davidson). But his journey to F1 was slower and longer because he didn’t have the money.

He races in the British Formula 3, makes an appearance in the DTM with the Mercedes 190E 2.3-16 made available by Helmut Marko to race at the Nurburgring, but has to go to Japan to become a professional: first in F.3000 Japan with the Noji team International and then with Stellar International he begins to win races and scrape together some gains.

Toyota calls him in endurance races: with Team TOM’S, the official team of the Japanese giant, he wins at Fuji and Suzuka, and is second at the 24 Hours of Daytona. In 1993 he won the C2 class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the Toyota Sard. He spends half of his life in Japan and the other half in Monte Carlo. In the Principality he meets Barbara Behlau, a lady who manages sponsorships. The “mountain mouse”, this is the translation of his surname, almost by a miracle finds the budget to finally make the leap into F.1.

Roland Ratzenberger, after the accident at the 1994 San Marina GP that cost him his life Photo by: Photo 4

It’s not a large amount, but enough to contest five GPs with the Simtek S941, the single-seater with Ford HB 3.5 V8 engine designed by Nick Wirth. This is a car meant to close the grid, but better than nothing. The technician was the “godson” of the FIA ​​president, Max Mosley, who had given birth to Simtek Gran Prix to participate in the 1994 world championship. The partner in the operation was Jack Brabham, the Australian three times F1 world champion, for the the leading driver was his son David, while the other conductor is Roland who brings the money from Russell Athletic.

Ratzenberger immediately understands that it’s not all sunshine and roses: all resources are reserved for his teammate and he has to make do with the material they give him. In Brazil he does not qualify, while he starts 26th in the Pacific GP and finishes 11th by crossing the checkered flag. He had made his dream come true: his name would appear in Jacques Dechenaux’s legendary Marlboro Guide, the “Bible” of F.1 statistics before the advent of the Internet.

A tribute to Roland Ratzenberger on the fence of the Imola racetrack Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

He could not have known that it would be the only appearance. Because Roland in Imola had to deal with his fate. A spin at Tosa during Saturday’s practice: the front wing touches the curb inside which is very high. The Austrian does a couple of zigzags and doesn’t feel any strange reactions. Instead of pitting for a more in-depth check, he sets out for another flying lap. And on the straight that leads from Tamburello to Villeneuve a piece of wing detaches: the nose supports give way and the profile ends up under the front wheels which lift up and lose contact with the asphalt.

Roland, at over 300 km/h, tries to brake and swerve but is a helpless passenger of his single-seater who crashes into the Villeneuve wall. He saw death coming towards him: the violent impact was fatal. The Simtek disintegrated pirouetting up to the Tosa.

The monocoque had a huge hole on the left side. The outcome of the crash was devastating: chest compression, fracture of the skull base and exsanguination due to laceration of the aorta, so much so that the blood pulsated copiously from the helmet visor. A horrible vision for the doctors who first rescued him. He looked dead, but a heart massage revived him. He was transferred to the Ospedale Maggiore of Bologna in very serious conditions and shortly after he died.

But the show would not stop. Death had once again knocked on the door of F1. There had been no tragedies since 1986. The new generation of pilots had never had to deal with a colleague who died prematurely on the track, as was, unfortunately, the habit of the Knights of Risk in a now forgotten past.

Everyone was ready to restart the engines, not Ayrton Senna: the Brazilian had understood that F1 had gone off the rails. He had escaped from the paddock in a CEA car to inspect the track, he wanted to find out what had happened. He had spoken to Sid Watkins, the FIA ​​doctor and had discussions with the marshals. Then he rationalized the grieving and would run to remember Roland. In the cockpit of his Williams there was an Austrian flag to wave with the Brazilian one at the conclusion of the San Marino GP that he wanted to win. But that’s another story. May 1st…