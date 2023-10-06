Rattan Lal, director of the Center for Carbon Management and Sequestration at The Ohio State University, in a file image. IICA

EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Professor Rattan Lal (Karyal, Pakistan, 79 years old) lives in a city apartment in Ohio, United States, but has a small 25 square meter garden that allows him to lead by example his call to promote urban agriculture as a way necessary to produce fresh food locally, reduce pressure on agricultural soils and help in a “necessary” contraction. There he plants tomatoes, celery, green beans, radishes or garlic, crops that even attract butterflies and keep this renowned scientist close to nature, who in 2020 won the World Food Price, the highest award for individuals who contribute knowledge for better access to food. humanity to quality food.

Born in 1944 in present-day Pakistan, he speaks about his garden with pride to reaffirm his belief in the spiritual value of the soil, but also to show that thousands of people in the cities of America can make small changes to help the effects of change. climate on soil health and vice versa, with more efficient, sustainable and beneficial methods for human nutrition.

This is what he studies as director of the Carbon Management and Sequestration Center (C-MASC) at Ohio State University, and what he promotes as an ambassador of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), the organization based in Coronado, an agricultural municipality north of San José where the Conference of Ministers of Agriculture of the Americas 2023 was held this week.

With IICA, he leads the initiative Living Soils of the Americas to stimulate alliances between the scientific community, governments and companies that make it possible to counteract soil degradation in Latin America and the Caribbean, which causes a “vicious cycle of land overexploitation, degradation, greater production demands, greater poverty, food insecurity and migration”, according to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

Lal was a keynote speaker invited by IICA for the meeting attended by representatives from 34 countries under a motto that calls for alliances to seek food security and sustainable development in Latin America and the Caribbean. He is the puddle of this American scientist designated as the world godfather of soil science, one of the architects so that current discussions on climate change have now incorporated this component of nature critical for human survival.

Rattan Lal during the IICA ministers’ conference in Costa Rica. IICA

Ask. The Minister of Climate Change and Environment of the United Arab Emirates (host country of COP 28 in December) said at the opening of these conferences that “the relationship between climate and our food systems has never been so close or complex.” Does science support this statement?

Answer. Yes, that statement is correct. The food system worldwide is responsible for a third of anthropogenic emissions and agriculture specifically generates 15%. Agriculture has not only been a source of carbon emissions, but also of methane and other substances. The question is how to make agriculture a solution, because I have also said that what is extracted from it must be replaced in nature. The maintenance of agri-food systems depends, yes or yes, on the use of inputs that allow us to reach those more sustainable paths, but it is necessary to maintain levels of nutrient incorporation, among other things, to maintain productive systems. (…) The minister at some point commented that agriculture could be seen as an (environmental) problem, but in our vision it is not, we need food and agriculture is part of the solution.

Q. This position has been mentioned in recent years. The question is how to bring it to a large-scale application.

R. There are three players here: producers, the private sector and those who make public policy. We have to educate producers more, offer them scientific knowledge. To the private sector, we should give them the suggestion to translate the intervention of science in the correct way. Policy makers must incentivize farmers to adopt better farming practices and reward farmers who do farming well. If farmers protect the soil, if they restore soil health, if they sequester carbon, if they produce more from less, society should vindicate them. We are all responsible for this, including us as consumers.

Q. If this work is not done, how can the consequences be expressed?

R. More than 2 billion people are suffering from malnutrition because food produced from degraded soil lacks 17 micronutrients. The calories are there, but the nutritional value is not always. That is why diseases arise, especially in young children and pregnant women. It’s not about producing more food, but it is about healthier food.

Q. After the pandemic there is even greater pressure for food. Is it an additional difficulty to adopt sustainable forms of production when it is urgent to produce volume and at the lowest possible cost?

R. It is true that we face problems generated by the three ‘C’s: covid, conflict (war, in Ukraine) and climate change. And those three factors tell us that we have to strengthen local food production. There are now 28 cities that have more than 10 million people, there will be 35 soon, that need 6,000 tons of food every day. Large urban centers need to find new forms of production internally, in tall glass buildings so that fresh food can grow… Promoting local production is very important. Any other disruptive events like Covid, the war in Ukraine and other places indicate that let’s produce locally as much as we can. It is not a good policy to have things shipped to Ohio or New York before producing things in California.

Q. Is that realistic?

R. It has to be. We have lost connection with nature. Urban agriculture should be part of the curriculum. We are not talking about producing wheat and rice, no, no, I am talking about fresh vegetables. Recycle water, recycle nutrients, so that if a new disruption like Covid occurs, we are prepared.

Q. Maybe we should start by changing our habits.

R. It is possible, but we can still have our own vegetables. I’m a vegetarian, but I’m not saying you have to be, although a lot of meat isn’t good for people either. We have to know that producing a kilogram of animal protein, meat, fish or chicken have tremendous differences in the demand for nutrients and land. That has a big difference in the production of plant protein in the demand for resources. We must reflect on whether we need to dedicate 3.7 billion hectares to this activity (livestock farming); Maybe not, there are different methods to reduce the high impact.

Q. Much is blamed on livestock…

R. Well, rice is also a large emitter of methane and we must think of a method of producing by reducing emissions that impact climate change, although that can reduce production by 10%, but that impact is necessary. The same for livestock farming, look for more sustainable ways, even if production is reduced a little. So there is an exchange, less is produced but it is more environmental.

Q. In many countries we have felt the hottest year and the warnings from the United Nations secretary point to a bigger problem. Is it appropriate to take extraordinary measures regarding nutrition?

R. If we change our eating habits a little, if we reduce the consumption of meat and flour, if we adopt a more plant-based diet, we can save many natural resources. We should not expand agriculture, no, we should contract agriculture. My goal is to have a time table to see the transformation of the food system and prevent 40% of production from being wasted, as is happening now. It is an ethical problem with something that has spiritual value, because the soil is a living thing and all life is dependent on the soil.

Q. Is there awareness of this in discussions about climate?

R. The Emirates minister’s question is very good: How can agriculture be a solution? I’m glad to see that she’s doing that in relation to climate change, that she’s relating it to agriculture. 25 years ago they only talked about fuel emissions; I joined in 2000, then we started talking about carbon sequestration in soils and now we talk about the agricultural system. It’s a good thing, a very good sign. Agriculture is already really part of that climate agenda and that is really very important. This will help farmers, who should not suffer losses due to the effects and should be rewarded when they adopt good agricultural practices and send us food; They should never pay for losses or problems. We, the consumers, must pay for that.