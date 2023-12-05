After the heavy rain recently, mice and rats at the front in Ukraine are also seeking warmer and drier places. Like the trenches. A big problem, because they gnaw communication cables and even crawl into sleeping bags of soldiers. The solution is one that is already known from the First World War.
Bob van Huët
Latest update:
09:20
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Rats #size #AK47 #infest #trenches #Ukraine #crawling #sleeping #bags