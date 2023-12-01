Rats | Researcher: The number of rats has increased in Helsinki, but the population size varies

“If the end of the world comes, and man leaves the earth, the rats will leave at the same time.” This is what researcher Tuomas Aivelo says.

30.11. 14:11 | Updated 17:15

An evolutionary biologistparasite researcher and blogger Tuomas Aivelo you wouldn’t startle a rat for nothing if you happened to see one. “If there’s a lone rat walking down the street in Harju, I guess seeing it won’t bother anyone.”

Harju is a suburb of Alppiharju in Helsinki, just north of Kallio. Recently, there have been many rat sightings there and in Kallio.

Read more: Newborn rats were found in Mira Koskinen’s underwear drawer from Kallio

According to Aivelo, it is difficult to say about the current year, whether it is in any way a special “year of the rat”, although there has been a lot of talk about it in the public. Rats have been seen here, here and there.

The number of rats in the population varies constantly every year, Aivelo says. However, it is a fact that the number of rats in Helsinki has increased in recent years. It’s just about living conditions.

Rats live on waste, i.e. human waste. If rats are buzzing in the garbage can, and if you want to fight them, it is essential to make the garbage containers inaccessible.

“Let’s make garbage cans more rat-proof.”

Many people find rats disgusting.

Now when winter has come again, the rats decrease. The reasons are the reduction of available food, cold, and snow. In summer, rats eat seeds and insects in addition to waste, in winter the human part is emphasized.

“The number of rats is regulated by what kind of winter it is. A rat can’t walk in the snow, it plows. Or it bounces, but not as sweetly as a squirrel”, describes Aivelo.

Perhaps the happiest rats in the world live in Finland, at least to the extent that we eat a lot of oatmeal and that we have an old mixed sewer system. In mixed drainage, rainwater and waste water are led into the same sewer system.

The most familiar part of the network to the pedestrian is the street’s metal grating. Rats can easily get into the sewer pipe through the grate. All the oatmeal that is put down from the sink gets fed to the rats.

In Helsinki, Viemäristö is not like in horror movies set in New York, where human bodies float in the water, but narrow pipes.

“A rat cannot live in them. But the water is 15 degrees, the pipeline is a nice place for the rat to warm up.”

Often residents of construction sites, and recently especially of railway construction sites, have reported an increased rat population. This has happened, for example, near the Raide-Joker site in suburban areas.

Aivelo is familiar with the phenomenon, and there is also a theory to explain it: rats live in the soil of Helsinki in burrow networks and tunnels. When their habitat is disturbed by shaking, they get scared and disappear elsewhere, especially in the outskirts of the city.

This is a control observation from Hämeentie, which was completely renovated in 2020–2022 without an increase in rat sightings in the area.

“Rats in the inner city are used to the vibrations caused by traffic, but not in the suburbs.”

I intend to according to him, there is no exact number of rats in Helsinki, but in general he has spoken of a “five-digit” number. And as said, the amount varies. Rats are not exactly a scourge. According to Aivelo, the harm they cause to humans is always relative to the environment.

Is it worth trying to destroy rats at all?

“It depends on the context in which they appear. . . If there are too many rats and in the wrong place, for example in the wardrobe,” says Aivelo.

Aivelo reminds us that the rat is completely dependent on humans. The animal does not thrive in the forest, and even urban rats in Finland are inherently unskilled at moving around houses.

This is confusing information, when you often hear it said that after the end of the world, the rat is the mammal that will be left behind?

“Yes, the thing is, if a person dies from the earth, a rat leaves too.”

Read more: Newborn rats were found in Mira Koskinen’s underwear drawer from Kallio

Read more: “I guess cliff dwelling was here” – A big rat sneaked into Eetu’s bedroom at night