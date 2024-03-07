Rats | Rats are already an occupational safety issue in the Helsinki region, says the garbage truck driver

Garbage truck driver Joel Wichmann got tired of rats jumping out of garbage cans and developed a way to encounter rodents in residential areas in Helsinki.

In the capital region rats lurking in garbage containers make the everyday life of garbage truck drivers difficult.

The problem is especially noticeable in deep collection tanks, or “molokes”, says the person who empties them for work Joel Wichmann.

“A rat fell on my neck when I was lifting a sack.”

Experience was so scary for Wichmann that he felt it necessary to prepare for places where he is likely to encounter rats.

However, help was found nearby, as Wichmann's colleagues had already developed a surprising tool for the problem: a hockey stick. He has also seen lightning rods in some cars.

In a video published on social media, Wichmann demonstrated how he waits to empty next to Molok with a stick on the ground in case rats drip out of the sack.

According to Wichmann, nine out of ten rats do not run towards humans, but too often one finds one that is not afraid of humans and runs towards them. That's what scares him the most.

“Some are a bit tougher and kick with their feet, but I'm a bit of a slob and take a racket.”

Usually for the furry critters, it is enough for Wichman to warn by knocking on the ground with a stick, but every now and then the rats have a clear mission to attack Wichmann. Then he settles for a wrist shot and taps the rat away.

“I'm not a rat hitter. I don't want to see all the rats die, they are living creatures. I don't know a single driver of a waste truck who likes to visit those rats.”

Although Wichmann jokes in the video that he will turn into “Mikael Granlund in a second”, he feels the rat situation in the capital region is a truly big occupational safety issue.

Rats among other things, they often tear the containers to shreds, so when emptying the garbage container, garbage spreads on the ground.

“Sometimes they look like clementine bags.”

In the worst case, the entire container empties into the yard, which means thousands of liters of garbage. It slows down work considerably.

In addition to the sledgehammer, Wichmann's colleague recently came up with the idea of ​​replacing the garbage truck crane with open hooks that do not have a lock. In this case, the bag to be lifted can be guided directly to the hook with a stick, such as a club. This way the driver can stay further away from the tank in case of rats.

According to Wichmann, many people in the industry have been numb to rats for a long time, although in his opinion it clearly interferes with the work of many.

An expert who studied rats estimated last Novemberthat the number of rats has increased in Helsinki.

Wichmann realizes that there will always be rats in the city, but he thinks the situation has gotten out of hand.

In his opinion, the problem is not sufficiently prevented. The waste bins are poisoned and the rats stay away as long as the poison lasts, but they return again. At the same time, the drivers may also be exposed to poisons.

Wichmann knows several different locations where the situation is particularly bad: Helsinki's core, the inner city and the suburbs of Vantaa. One street in Vallilla in particular catches Wichmann off guard. There are often more than ten rats waiting for the driver. Complaints have been made about the place.

One Wichmann has a tip for building societies.

You should not decorate the surroundings of the garbage cans with any kind of vegetation, it only attracts rats. It's not a good idea for rats to create shady routes to trash cans.

In addition, it would be important that waste sorting works well.

“If a lot of bio-waste is put in mixed waste, it's tempting to eat it.”

In addition, the environment of the deep collection containers should be clean.

“Some tree branch is like a ladder to that dish.”

The rat problem deterioration is not recognized in the Environmental Services of the Helsinki Region (HSY). In any case, rat sightings by drivers have not been increasing recently, says the service manager Kati Siekkinen.

Drivers should report all unusual findings to the system. HSY, on the other hand, forwards the message to property owners, because pest control is the property's responsibility.

Usually, construction sites increase the number of notifications, because large sites drive rats from sites to other places. Siekkinen recommends that neighborhoods cooperate when they spot rats.

“If you have a rat problem, your neighbor probably does too.”