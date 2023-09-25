The fear is evident and is felt among politicians, public servants and leaders of the official party.

Fear that in the next 12 months many of those politicians, public servants and party leaders Brunette may end their days in prison, after crimes against humanity, monumental looting and depredation of public coffers.

And the fact is that, although in the game Brunette Everyone knows that the Palace has prepared a scandalous State fraud for the presidential election of the 2024they also know that in politics and, especially in Mexican electoral processes, nothing is certain.

For this reason, almost all those politicians, public servants and rulers of the so-called “transformation“they rush to have ready a”plan B” and they seek to finalize it in a hurry to try to “save their skin.”

That is to say, that the “rats” of the Party Brunette They eagerly seek to become candidates for some popularly elected position in order to have at hand the invaluable “certificate of impunity”, which in Mexico is called “jurisdiction”.

In fact, there are many members of the presidential cabinet, directors of parastatals, public servants of all categories, rulers of the three levels – federal, state and municipal -, and party leaders who are seeking a popularly elected position to maintain their status. of “untouchables” through that “letter of impunity” called “fuero.”

But we go in parts. What is it and what is it for? jurisdiction”?

For those who have forgotten or for those who do not know, “the jurisdiction” is a legal figure protected by the Constitution, which provides legal immunity to those who hold elected office; from the president, through legislators –both local and federal-, governors and mayors.

In this way, today’s thieves, criminals and genocidaires – who enjoy presidential protection – could happily enjoy the other impunity tomorrow, if they achieve victory to hold office as mayors, governors, senators, federal deputies or congressmen. local, among others.

Thus, for example, at the proposal of López himself, the greatest genocide in Mexican history, known to all as “doctor death”, Hugo Lopez Gatellwill try to evade justice for the million deaths that are to his credit, through the leadership of CDMX government.

But also for that reason it forces the question: Who, with two fingers, would dare to vote in favor of the genocidal Gatell being able to occupy the head of government of the country’s capital? Will there be Mexicans who have already forgotten that hundreds of thousands of citizens lost their lives because of Gatell?

But he is not the only one, looting of Pemexon the one hand, and the widespread theft during the construction of the Dos Bocas refinery, They will be overlapped by a senatorship for Octavio Romero and a governorship for Rocío Nalhe.

Many other scoundrels and “rats” from the official party are already on the list to jump from their current position – in which they stole public money with their hands full – to the comfort of the “jurisdiction” in a senatorial office, a deputation, mayor’s office or state government.

And among those names appear giant “rats” as Ana Gabriela Guevara, the predator of the Conade; As the “narco-governor” of Morelos, Cuauhtémoc Blanco; like all those responsible for the “scam of the century” in Segalmexfor whom there will be federal deputies.

Thus, in the coming weeks we will see the rearrangements in the presidential cabinet, in the entire federal bureaucracy, in state governments and in the Morena leadership.

And the list of “rats” in search of the constitutional jurisdiction that allows them to “save their skin” in the face of an eventual opposition victory, in the 2024.

But the jump of “the rats” of the most ferocious dictatorships is not new in the world either. For example, after Hitler’s defeat in 1945, many war criminals and thieves of public money fled Germany and Europe along the so-called “Rat Route,” which took them to Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile, among other nations in the south of the Continent, to where they were persecuted and taken to trial.

However, some, like Josef Mengele – Hitler’s “Doctor Death” – were never brought to trial, despite being responsible for millions of deaths in the concentration camps, where he experimented on human beings.

In López’s Mexico, the “Ruta de las Rats” is called “fuero” and will allow many criminals and thieves of the Mexican government to maintain total impunity.

Will a society aggrieved by the worst government in history?

At the time.

