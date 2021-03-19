It appears that the surprises and complications resulting from the emerging corona virus pandemic are not over.

It also appears that the pandemic has not only affected humans. It affected animals as well.

In the British capital, London, the pandemic provided an opportunity for rats to breed and sweep the streets of the deserted city due to quarantine measures imposed over several weeks. This has contributed to the prosperity of these rodent control companies.

Colin Sims points to a dead rat after it has caught a trap in a London home. He said, “This is a big model!” From hungry London rats searching for food.

From sewage, the animal of about twenty centimeters long (without the tail) made its way to this house in the southwest of the British capital, through a sewage pipe on the ground floor, which can be seen from the effects of gnawing around the tube.

Colin Sims, a director of the small company CSS Best Control, described it as “very dirty”. “He found a way to enter this house in search of food,” he said.

Since Britain began implementing a series of lockdown measures and restrictions to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, this expert has been working in non-stop rodent control, and his operations have increased by 75 percent.

The stone provides ideal breeding conditions for these rodents, whose females give birth to ten young several times a year. “There are quiet, uninhabited, dark and safe buildings where they can multiply unnoticed,” said Paul Blackhurst, director of Rentokil.

As the lockdown measures prohibited them from food waste being thrown into garbage bins behind buildings or in now neglected streets, these nocturnal animals intensified their rate of exit from their secret lives.

And the rats risked sneaking into empty offices at night to get all the leftovers left over or even risk, sometimes in broad daylight, in searching for their strength in residential neighborhoods, where garbage bins overflow in front of quarantined residents’ homes.

“If we change our behavior, it is very likely that rats will also change their behavior, because they are very adaptive animals,” said Paul Blackhurst.

Rats are guided by a very sophisticated sense of smell in their search for food, and nothing can resist their sharp cutters, neither wood, nor bricks, nor electrical wires.

These rodents can carry diseases and are bound to cause damage that can lead to fires or floods.

While working to repair “broken” tubes under the front yard of a house in north London, Chris Sharif said the rats “made their way inward by gnawing”.