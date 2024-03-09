“Rats and infections”, critical conditions in the Armed Forces quarters

The trade union association Use me Air Force reports serious inconveniences in the logistical, accommodation and teaching conditions of the courses organized by Armed Forces. In detail, the critical character is represented by housing in inadequate structures, such as former barracks or rooms infested with rodentswhich compromise the rest and study of the staff, even causing infections.

Urgent intervention was therefore required to guarantee dignified conditions, including the possibility of carrying out distance learning courses if dignified rooms cannot be guaranteed, with adequate furnishings and equipped with working toilets. We also requested coverage of expenses for external overnight stays in the absence of minimum accommodation standards and the provision of all necessary teaching materials. Here is the full note of Usami Aeronautica.

The note from Usami Aeronautica

“This Association denounces the strong and widespread bad mood of the staff in relation to the logistical, accommodation and teaching conditions of the courses organized by the Armed Forces. In particular at the Aviation English Training Center in Loreto the staff belonging to 21st Marshals Internal Course he was housed in the former conscript airmen barracks.

This arrangement cannot correspond to the dignity and respect due to staff of every role and rank, especially if we consider that the “dormitory” does not even guarantee the study and performance conditions that should be guaranteed for a training course. Just think about the difficulty sleeping at night (in particular to the older staff, 15 people over 40) and the consequent mental clarity and concentration necessary for the study activity, resulting from the collective accommodation type imposed, not to mention the difficulties of studying even in the evening inherent to this form of overnight stay .

The logistical conditions are also unacceptable for the inability to use the toilets – municipalities – inefficient, moreover already limited and inadequate in relation to the number of users, to which must be added the impossibility of locking certain access doors to the same healthcare facilities, and the consequent inconveniences, not least for the participating female staff, and the unavailability of wardrobe locking systems for all students who insure the personal assets of the cohabitants. Furthermore, episodes of infections contracted by soldiers who use the accommodation described have also occurred. But it's not enough.

Recently the same students in question were transferred to another accommodation unit due to an ascertained condition presence of rats and their excrement in the previous accommodation.

We observe, therefore, that a different accommodation arrangement has incredibly become available which before the presence of rodent mammals seemed non-existent. It is worth highlighting, again, that the treatment reserved for the frequenters of the Marshals course differs, unacceptably, from that reserved for student pilots, punctually housed in more dignified conditions, but also for lower grade roles and also for the staff of other Armed forces accommodated in a single room.

Mr Chief of staff, this treatment is truly unacceptable! Such humiliating treatment inevitably fuels staff discontent and the clear perception that the well-being of the men and women of the Armed Forces has no importance for the Institution.

Furthermore, it must be added to the above that also for the upcoming 3rd refresher course Graduates Form 2024 senior staff will be accommodated in rooms for three people with a shared bathroom and staff will be asked to bring personal digital devices (e.g. laptop PC, tablet, etc.) with them for studying and learning.

Well, Mr. Chief of Staff, USAMI Air Force requests your authoritative and urgent intervention to ensure that the personnel involved in the courses indicated above but, in general, for all personnel employed for training and any other off-site service activities, are treated respectful of the personal and professional dignity of the personnel , predicting it carrying out courses remotely (e-learning), where the Armed Forces is not able to guarantee the minimum standards of logistical accommodation with decent rooms and the relevant suitable furnishings, equipped with essential personal equipment for overnight stays.

In any case, it requests for all staff that in the absence of the minimum accommodation standards, external overnight stays be arranged at the Administration's expense. Finally, we ask that the Administration take care of all teaching aids necessary for carrying out any training course required by the service”.