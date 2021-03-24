Rodrigo Rato, in Congress, in early 2018. JJGuillen / EFE / EFE

The former vice president of the Government Rodrigo Rato has defended his innocence this Wednesday and has affirmed that he feels “completely defenseless” after the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office accused him “of facts and crimes expressly ruled out” by the judge in the investigation into the origin of his assets. In statements to Efe, the former PP Minister of Economy in the time of José María Aznar has reproached the Public Ministry for collecting in his indictment a series of crimes “that have not been the object of the investigation”, which “has had 12 million documents seized, six years in duration and 16 reports from the Anti-Fraud Office (ONIF, dependent on the Ministry of Finance) ”.

Rato thus reacts to the press release published this Tuesday by the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office, which requests between four and six years in prison for each of the eleven crimes against the Public Treasury, six years for money laundering, four for punishable insolvency, another four for corruption in business, and, finally, three for the crime of document falsification. Likewise, it requests the corresponding fines and accessory penalties and compensation from the Tax Administration for the amounts defrauded in each of the indicated fiscal years.

“It is incredible that a public institution of the Spanish Justice uses these ways to attack and damage the image and honor of a person,” remarked Rato, who regrets that the Prosecutor’s Office “disclosed its arguments” before releasing the brief of accusation. In his opinion, “releasing press releases instead of the entirety of the writings does not protect any public good or rights, quite the contrary.”

For the former managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), this shows that “a prospective, parallel and secret investigation has been carried out, called Operation Tajuña, behind the backs of the defense, for years “by the prosecutor, the Central Operative Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard, the financial intelligence of Sepblac” and at least one member of the ONIF. ” And he emphasizes: “some of these facts and crimes have been expressly ruled out by the instructor, who over the years has qualified the prosecutor’s proposals for prospective investigation three times, an activity prohibited by law but surprisingly not criminally defined.” In fact, he says, the prosecution’s brief goes “against the judgment of the magistrate,” the sole director of the process, who has already decided which facts would have been incidentally accredited. “

In the opinion of the former economic vice president of Aznar, “it should not be the time to raise a new case, given the weakness of the one carried out, taking refuge in the impunity of the institutional role that our legal system grants to prosecutors.” “Given the omnipotence and constant impunity of certain institutions of our Justice system, I can only feel completely defenseless,” he concludes.

An alleged fraud of 8.5 million

The Prosecutor’s Office claims to have identified unjustified capital increases between 2005 and 2015 for a total amount of 15.6 million euros, in addition to returns from movable capital abroad not declared to the Treasury, and 7.4 million euros defrauded to the Agency Tax. To this last figure should be added the taxation of professional services through their companies, with which the defrauded quotas would amount to 8.5 million euros.

Anti-corruption maintains that Rato has maintained since 1999 a hidden asset from the Spanish Treasury through various companies, with which it would have made investments in “a multitude of bank accounts” opened in the Bahamas, Switzerland, Luxembourg, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Monaco, among others. The documentation obtained in April 2015 after the registration of Rato’s domicile and elsewhere shows that it also had accounts unknown to the Treasury in the United States and Switzerland, and that it has operated through accounts in low-tax territories such as the island. from Man, Kuwait and Curaçao. In this way, Anticorruption continues, “it has allegedly used financial structures to carry out covert cross-border movements of money through ‘trusts’ and opaque companies”.

Although Rato accepted a tax amnesty in November 2012, he omitted “any reference” to a series of companies and declared a net worth abroad of 115,333 euros, for which he paid 11,533 euros to the Treasury. He also sees “rational indications” that the former minister, being Bankia president, improperly charged commissions for the entity’s advertising contracts with Publicis and Zenith, related to the merger and IPO, which would have resulted in various companies achieving ” blur the origin of money ”.

The case, opened in the Court of Instruction number 31 of Madrid, includes Rato and 12 other people, in addition to both agencies as legal persons.