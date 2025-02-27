02/26/2025



Updated 02/27/2025 at 03: 36h.





The former Minister of Economy Rodrigo Rato has announced before the Supreme Court (TS) that resorts to the sentence that condemned him to 4 years and 9 months in jail by understanding that there have been errors in the appreciation of the evidence by the sentencer court.

This is stated in a letter, which Europa Press has had access, in which it explains that there are documents that work in cars and that “They demonstrate the mistake of the court”. Thus, it affects that the resolution condemned by the commission of three crimes against Public Treasury 2006, 2013 and 2014, a crime of money laundering and a crime of corruption between individuals, “is not adjusted to law.”

While it does not enter detail because that reserves it for the resource as such, in the announcement it does notice that the Magistrates of the Provincial Court of Madrid erred when appreciated evidence as annexes of one of the reports provided to the cause by the National Fraud Research Office (ONIF).

It should be remembered that It was on December 20 When the Court of Section number 7 delivered to the former minister the conviction in which he appreciated undue delay for the time that the case lasted, more than 9 years.









Fines of more than two million euros

In addition to the prison penalty, a time was sentenced to fines for a total of more than 2 million euros, and to pay the public hacienda the amount of 568,413 euros, as stated in the sentence.

The ruling collected that the former minister was acquitted of the fiscal crimes accused of prosecution corresponding to the 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015 years, while he was condemned for the years 2006, 2013 and 2014.

In the announcement of the resource, time It also alleges that fundamental rights such as inviolability have been violated of home and intimacy, the secret of communications and professional secrecy.

Add that it has been given A RIGHT VIOLATION to a process with all guarantees and principles of contradiction and equal procedural weapons and the right to effective judicial protection.