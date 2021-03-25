The statements of former senior officials of the PP continue in the trial for the alleged ‘box B’ of the party. This Thursday is the turn of Rodrigo Rato and Federico Trillo. The former vice president and the former defense minister declare after all the exalted positions of the formation that have already passed through the National Court have denied the existence of parallel accounting.

Yesterday the former presidents of the popular government did. For two hours, Mariano Rajoy focused his allegation on denying the indications that point to the existence of that parallel box between 1982 and 2008. “No one in my 40 years in the party has told me about this mechanism or that operation,” he assured the court. Also in calling as “insane or delusional” the revelations of his former treasurer Luis Bárcenas. The same one who, in an “unfortunate” way, he admitted yesterday, sent a message of understanding when his judicial future began to darken in 2010. The famous “Luis, be strong.”

José María Aznar preceded Rajoy in court. Haughty, making an ideological mark on each lawyer until the president of the court cut him off, the former president declared that he “never” received bonuses and that he is unaware of the existence of a ‘box B’. “I don’t know what the others or my successors have done, nor do I care. I know what I have done, “he declared.

Rato and Trillo are the last former senior officials of the PP to testify in this case. In addition to the former presidents, so have María Dolores de Cospesal, Francisco Álvarez Cascos, Ángel Acebes and Javier Arenas.