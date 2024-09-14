Presenter asks “where are” those who said in the past that fires were “the government’s fault”

Presenter Carlos Massa, known as Ratinho, criticized the lack of positioning by artists in relation to fires and drought. In a video published on Thursday (12.Sep.2024) on his profile on Instagramhe questioned “where are they“those who spoke in the past”that it was the government’s fault”.

According to the communicator, “the blame for the fires is nature’s”. He states that the incidence of fires in places like the Amazon and Pantanal “happens every year”.

Brazil is experiencing a period of high fire incidence. September 2024 is on track to surpass August in terms of the number of fires in Brazil. Last month, 68,635 fires were recorded. This was the highest number for the period since 2010. In addition, the country is facing a historic drought, with the worst dry spell in 44 years.

“I’m here in the Pantanal fishing”, said Mouse. “Take a look at the ‘smoke’, it’s terrible, I even had trouble getting the plane down”, he stated. “It’s on fire in Brazil, a terrible drought, on fire”he added.

“I wanted to ask those artists who came out and kept talking about the drought. Where are you? There is much more drought than in other years. […] Why don’t you speak up now? Why don’t you come here and put out the fire now? You said it was the government’s fault, and now? Whose fault is it?”, declared the presenter.

Watch (2min6s):

According to Ratinho, the Ministry of the Environment is not “taking care” of the situation.

“And there is no way to take care of it. It was all a lie. Everyone knows that the Pantanal is on fire, everyone knows that the Amazon is on fire and that there is no one to blame, the one to blame is nature. It is nature that causes the Amazon to catch fire. Every year it is the same thing.“, he said.

The presenter mentioned that, in the previous government, “people from France and Norway appeared” and artists to criticize. “And now? Where are you? Did you die? Oh, did you die? I know. When we say it’s all politics, people don’t believe us.”, he added.

Read more: