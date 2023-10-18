Ratings of the Mexican soccer players after their match against Germany

If the rival is the German National Team, even if they do not appear with their star team, the match is anything but friendly. ‘Jimmy’ Lozano knew this well, who faced the commitment knowing that everyone’s eyes would be focused, both on the actions of each player, and on the proposal offered by the coach of the team himself. The Mexican Futbol selection.
Therefore, after beating the Ghana National Team 2-0, Jaime Lozano sent his best elements to the field. The renowned Guillermo Ochoa was present in goal. Kévin Álvarez played as the right back, while on the left we saw Jesús Gallardo. The headquarters was commanded by César: ‘Cachorro’ Montes and Johan Vásquez.
In midfield, the Mexican strategist put up a line of three, with Edson Álvarez in the center, Luis Romo on the right side and Chávez on the left. Hirving Lozano, the one requested by a large part of the Mexican fans, played up front: Santiago Giménez and Uriel Antuna, who, despite criticism, has been able to be present on the scoreboard, both with goals and assists, as well as in decisive plays.
A two-way tie that left good feelings for the fans. At minute twenty-five they were already losing 1-0 with a goal from Antonio Rudiger. But in the thirty-seventh minute, Uriel Antuna made it 1-1. At forty-seven Erick Sánchez scored the 2-1 in favor of Mexico, but just five minutes later Niclas Füllkrug scored the final 2-2.
Guillermo Ochoa: 6.8. The Mexican goalkeeper had three saves in the game. Although he is more characterized by staying under the three white sticks, in today’s game he was also involved with the ball at his feet, connecting nineteen of the twenty-four passes he attempted, achieving an effectiveness of 79%.
Jorge Sánchez: 6.6. The Porto footballer played the entire ninety minutes. He contributed one punt, one interception, three tackles and two dribbles. He touched the ball forty-nine times, with 61% accuracy.
César Montes: 6.5. The Almería defender from Spain played the entire game as a starter. He contributed two punts and an interception. He touched the ball forty-one times, having a high effectiveness percentage: ninety-two.
Johan Vásquez: 6.7. With 53% passing accuracy, two clearances, two blocked shots, one interception and three tackles, Johan Vásquez was fundamental in the solidity shown by the defensive backline tonight, against a Germany that at times could not find a way to hurt the tricolor.
Jesús Gallardo: 6.7. The Rayados del Monterrey player played all ninety minutes of the game. He completed two crosses and eight duels won on the grass and in the air. He had 88% accuracy on attempted passes.
Luis Romo: 6.4. The Rayados del Monterrey midfielder came off as a substitute in the sixty-fourth minute of the game, and his place was taken by Luis Chávez. He touched the ball twenty-seven times, achieving 68% accuracy.
Edson Álvarez: 7.0. He played ninety minutes of the game, touched the ball fifty-four times, achieving 91% effectiveness. He shot on goal once, completed one dribble and defensively he won six duels.
Erick Sánchez: 6.9. He came off as a substitute at minute sixty-one and Sebastián Córdova entered in his place. He put the momentary 2-1 in favor of Mexico, touched the ball nineteen times, achieving 78% accuracy.
Hirving Lozano: 6.5. He came off the bench in the eighty-first minute, his place was taken by César: ‘Chino’ Huerta. He contributed an assist to a goal and won seventeen duels. He touched the ball thirty-five times, achieving an effectiveness of 54%.
Santiago Giménez: 6.6. He came off as a substitute in the seventy-seventh minute and his place was taken by Henry Martin. He failed to connect a single shot on goal and was successful on 55% of his