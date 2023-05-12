Nfter the explosion in a high-rise in Ratingen on Thursday, with several seriously injured fire brigade and police forces, many questions remain unanswered. Investigators are investigating how the detonation could have happened in an apartment – ​​and whether the emergency services may have been ambushed by the 57-year-old resident.

The Düsseldorf public prosecutor is investigating whether it is attempted manslaughter or attempted murder. In addition, the identity of a woman’s body that was found after the German was arrested in the apartment where he lived with his mother must be clarified. Based on the condition of the body, the emergency services are certain that the person found dead died a long time ago. There was a strong smell of decay in the apartment, they reported.

Motive still unclear

The man’s background is also a mystery. North Rhine-Westphalia’s Interior Minister Herbert Reul was cautious about the motive of the alleged perpetrator on Friday morning. Regarding a possible corona denier background, the CDU politician told the radio station “WDR2”: “I’m not quite sure.” The man was also criminally conspicuous, but only with minor offences.

Reul had said on Thursday that the suspect had “mentally stayed in the corona denier environment”. This would have resulted from initial research on social media. According to media reports, it could also be a mix-up of names. A spokesman for the Düsseldorf police also confirmed this possibility when asked by dpa.

Five firefighters suffered life-threatening injuries

The Düsseldorf police gave a drastic description of what happened on Thursday evening. Accordingly, the emergency services were called to the Ratinger residential area with many high-rise buildings because there were concerns about a resident whose mailbox was overflowing.

When the police and fire brigade were standing in front of her apartment door on the 10th floor, her 57-year-old son suddenly ripped it open, police spokesman Raimund Dockter reported. “There was an explosion immediately, immediately, i.e. a fireball came towards the colleagues from the fire brigade and police.”

As a result, a 25-year-old policewoman and a 29-year-old policeman were critically injured. “22 others sustained minor injuries,” the police said later in the evening. In addition, seven firefighters were seriously injured, three of them critically.

How the explosion was actually triggered has yet to be determined, Dockter said. After that, the suspect also started a fire, which made entering the apartment and the investigation work more difficult. It is possible that the man wanted to lure the emergency services into a trap, but cannot be confirmed at the moment.

Dozens of ambulances, emergency doctors, fire engines and police vehicles were involved in the large-scale operation. Special forces secured the entire high-rise building, and snipers positioned themselves on the balconies of the apartments across the street. Special forces finally stormed the apartment and arrested the 57-year-old.

The police and the Ministry of the Interior initially gave no information as to whether the man was still resisting. Wrapped in a rescue blanket and wearing a breathing mask, according to the police, he was finally taken out of the house and to an ambulance with “serious injuries”. It remains unclear whether he was injured in the explosion or during the arrest.

“There is really hope and fear”

Ratingen’s Mayor Klaus Pesch expressed his horror. “Those who were in the front of the fire – that’s ten to twelve people with the most massive burns – and who hopefully survive it, will certainly carry it with them for the rest of their lives,” he told the German Press Agency. Some victims had severe burns of up to 80 percent of the skin. “There’s really hope and fear.”

In Ratingen in the Mettmann district, many emergency services are known to each other. “The effect is corresponding,” said Pesch. “It’s as if a large volcanic eruption had descended on an entire family.” Psychologists and emergency chaplains were ready for the emergency services.

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) was thinking about the injured. “This is truly something unimaginably horrible for those who work every day to help other people and keep them safe.”

The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Hendrik Wüst (CDU), was also dismayed: “The news from #Ratingen is shocking. My thoughts are with the emergency services, who courageously risked their lives & are now fighting for it,” wrote the head of government on Twitter on Thursday evening. The authorities are doing everything they can to clarify the circumstances of the incident, it said. “Those affected have our full support.”