Russia took 72nd place out of 143 in terms of happiness in the international ranking

Finland has become the happiest country in the world for the seventh time in a row. To this conclusion came compilers of the World Happiness Report – a ranking of the happiest countries in the world, compiled with the participation of the UN. Along with Finland, sociologists recognized Denmark and Iceland as the happiest countries, which took second and third place, respectively. Russia ended up in only 72nd place in the ranking, although until recently it occupied a much higher position.

Where do the happiest people live?

The top ten happiest countries in 2024 are Sweden, Israel, the Netherlands, Norway, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Australia. The headliners on the list, according to the authors, remain almost unchanged since the pandemic. Afghanistan was named the unluckiest country, with Lebanon, Lesotho, Sierra Leone and the Democratic Republic of the Congo close at the bottom of the list.

Finns celebrate city holiday Photo: Aleksandra Suzi / Shutterstock / Fotodom

Each year, the ranking compilers highlight a specific aspect of happiness in different countries. In 2024, the topic of the report was happiness at different stages of life. Sociologists came to unexpected conclusions by interviewing respondents of different ages.

Although youth is considered to be the happiest time, in Western Europe and especially North America, young people aged 15 to 24 feel less happy than older people. It is precisely because people under 30 have become unhappier that in 2024, for the first time in 12 years, the United States did not enter the top twenty and took only 23rd place See also Mom dressed up as a man to accompany her children on Father's Day

Their happiness levels have been falling rapidly since 2006. Meanwhile, in the post-Soviet space and East Asia, people of all ages began to feel happier.

How do they rate the happiest countries?

The authors of the rating believe that the results shown by most countries are three-quarters explained by six social and economic factors: gross national product per capita, healthy life expectancy, level of social protection and mutual assistance in society, level of corruption, the ability to influence one’s life, as well as the breadth of charity.

Each of these factors is rated on a ten-point scale. The countries are then compared to a non-existent country codenamed “Dystopia”, whose inhabitants are more miserable than others in every way. Dystopia represents the lowest national averages for each key variable and is used as a reference.

The top lines of the ranking are predictably occupied by rich countries with reliable healthcare, high levels of social protection and low corruption.

Finland Photo: astudio / Shutterstock / Fotodom

According to sociologists, states often listen to research results to adjust social policies. The publication of the report coincides with the International Day of Happiness, which is celebrated on March 20. The World Happiness Report has been published since 2012.

How one country tried to make its inhabitants happy

In July 2011, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution calling on UN member countries to measure the happiness of their people and use the study's findings as a guide for changes in government policies.

On April 2, 2012, the first UN high-level meeting on “Happiness and Well-Being: Defining a New Economic Paradigm” was chaired by Prime Minister Jigme Thinley of Bhutan, the first and only country in the world to officially adopt Gross National Happiness instead of Gross Domestic Product as its primary measure. development indicator.

The idea of ​​national gross happiness was first introduced by the King of Bhutan, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, in 1972, when he was returning from a Non-Aligned Movement conference in Havana and stopped in India.

In Bhutan, no one cares about the gross national product. We're concerned about gross national happiness. Jigme Singye Wangchukking of bhutan

By the beginning of the reign of King Jigme Singye Wangchuck, Bhutan had not yet joined the UN, there was almost no money circulation in the country, the literacy rate was low, there were no normal roads, communications and electricity. Drastic modernization could lead to shocks. The king of a country that was extremely isolated from the rest of the world wanted Bhutanese culture, based on Buddhist spiritual values, to survive in an open environment. “Gross National Happiness” was to be realized through planning in which progress would be made gradually, without negatively impacting family, culture, nature and the Buddhist religion. “A government that is not able to give its people happiness has no reason to exist,” says one of the country’s laws.

Photo: Jacob Lund / Shutterstock / Fotodom

Since 1972, Bhutan has measured the Gross National Happiness Index, which reflects the level of social development, cultural preservation, the state of the environment and more than 70 less important indicators – for example, the amount of free time available to residents of the country, or the prevalence of negative emotions such as anger or envy.

And although 70 percent of Bhutanese still lack access to electricity, and televisions were only allowed in the country in 1999, 91 percent of Bhutanese are somewhat happy, according to official government surveys.

However, in the 2024 World Happiness Report, Bhutan was not even included in the list, and in 2017 it was ranked 97th out of 155. In all likelihood, this high level of satisfaction is due to either fraudulent results or the fact that people they simply don’t know a better life and are content with little.