'At the bottom there is room' launched its 11th season amid great expectations from its fans, who wanted to know what would happen to Alessia after being stabbed by Benjamín in the final chapter of the previous installment. For this reason, many people tuned into the historic América TV series, making it a trend on social networks, where the famous memes were the order of the day and helped the dissemination of its premiere chapter.

But was that enough to make it the most watched program on Monday, April 8? In the following note, we will provide you with all the information about it and you will discover with us how many points the series that premiered for the first time in 2009 made.

How many rating points did the premiere of 'At the bottom there is room 2024'?

In its season 11 premiere on Monday, April 8, 2024, 'There is room at the bottom' It was the most watched program on Peruvian television after achieving a general rating, according to Kantar Ibope figures, of 24.8% points.with peaks of up to 33.4% rating points in DE homes (Lima + 6 cities).

This way, The series directed by Gigio Aranda captured the interest of 1,635,351 viewerss and continues as the most watched production on Peruvian television today. It seems to have no competition not only in the schedule, but in the general programming from Monday to Friday.

What happened to Alessia at the premiere of 'At the bottom there is room 2024'?

This expectation for the new season of 'At the bottom there is room' was due, in large part, to the fact that viewers wanted to know what would happen to Alessia Montalbanwho was stabbed in the final chapter of 'AFHS 2023' and whose prognosis was reserved.

In the debut episode of the series, the young woman was unconscious in the hospital, during which she remembered some passages of her life with her father, her brother and 'Jimmy', the love of her life. Furthermore, Diego was able to enter her room to see her and expressed his desire to be able to go back in time to be the father that her daughter deserved.

'Jimmy' went into shock when he saw Alessia on the floor surrounded by a pool of blood. Photo: composition LR/América TV

However, the critical point came at the end of the episode, when 'Charito's' son managed to get in to see his beloved with the help of a nurse. However, the situation took an unexpected turn when Alessia's vital signs suddenly stopped, generating desperation in the youngest Gonzales and anxiety among viewers, who now wonder what will happen to the chef at Francesca's.

What time to watch 'At the bottom there is room' season 11?

season 11 of 'There is room at the bottom' returns to its usual schedule and is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8:40 pm In this way, the series returns to its usual programming and replaces 'Súper Ada', a novel that ended its broadcast on Friday, April 5.

In addition, 'AFHS' returns to the screens after more than 3 months, a time that served so that the actors could take a well-deserved vacation and the scriptwriters could find new stories with which to surprise their thousands of viewers.