Farmers in France have begun a confrontation with the government of President Emmanuel Macron to denounce what they consider a lack of consideration towards them due to the increase in production costs and the multiplication of European standards that, they say, hinder their work. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal is trying to deactivate the movement, while the opposition National Rally party hopes to boost it ahead of the European Parliament elections to be held next June.

French farmers are angry with their government and echo it. Since last Thursday, January 18, dozens of them have blocked a section of the A64 motorway, near Carbonne, in the Gironde, to express their discontent.

And between the night of last Thursday and Friday, January 19, a building of the regional Department of the Environment was blown up by an explosion in Carcassonne, although it caused no injuries. An act claimed by a mysterious 'Wine Action Committee'.

“That (the protest movement) starts from the south is not of little importance, it is because there Farmers are on the front line of climate change, with drought phenomena and at the same time they are told not to do enough for the environment“analyses François Purseigle, professor of sociology at the National Agronomic School of Toulouse.

Farmers block the A64 motorway between Toulouse and Bayonne, January 22, 2024. © Valentine Chapuis/AFP

Taken by surprise, the Government postponed “a few weeks” the presentation of its bill in favor of generational change in agriculture. However, there is a lot at stake: Between 2010 and 2020, France lost 20% of its agricultural holdings (101,000), according to the census of this sector.

“Today many young people prefer not to start their own business because they would earn less than working on a farm, when that should not be the case,” explains Yohann Barbe, a cattle farmer from the Vosges.

The Government is trying to stop the phenomenon: “In 2026, nearly 200,000 farmers will be of retirement age, but there are not enough buyers (…) There is a gap between Macron's speech about the rearmament of France and the reality of the farmers who have the feeling of being completely disarmed,” says Purseigle.

“We cannot base the ecological transition solely on farmers”

Yohann Barbe sees a little more every day what they consider to be disarmament: “In 2017, Emmanuel Macron gave a great speech in Rungis about agriculture, but it was never followed by action, hence our fatigue,” he remarks.

From the southwest, the farmers' protest movement will spread, protesters warn. Especially if the Government does not respond quickly to the various areas of concern.

Among them is the increase, since last January 1, in the tax on diesel (GNR). This polluting fuel, which is used for agricultural machinery, has long benefited from government tax aid. The increase in taxes on this fuel will directly impact the production costs of the sector.

Protesters fanned a fire near their tractors blocking an access road to the Golfech nuclear power plant in southern France on January 22, 2024.

© Ed Jones/AFP

Besides, farmers denounce non-compliance with the Egalim law, approved in 2018which provided, in particular, for the impact of production costs on the entire agri-food chain during trade negotiations.

“Today I sell my milk to Savencia (agri-food group), although I don't even know how much the milk will cost on February 1 because we didn't reach an agreement with them in December,” adds worried Barbe, also a member of the office of the National Federation of Farmers Unions (FNSEA).

Another example is that the Egalim law provided for 20% organic food in canteens until 2022, a threshold that still stagnates at around 6%, according to the French newspaper specialized in economics, 'Les Echos'.

“We cannot base the ecological transition solely on farmers”Barbe points out impatiently.

Farmers also reject EU measures

In terms of transition, farmers are also upset about the inflation of environmental standards on agricultural production.

Operators point out an excessive transposition of European directives, which consists of adopting more restrictive national standards than those that result strictly from the European directives.

“We are not opposed to greater supervision, but we need price compensation,” explains Barbe, who highlights the risk for farmers of being affected by foreign competition. In 2022, more than one chicken in every two consumed in France was imported, mainly from Belgium, Poland and Brazil.

Farmers also point to the responsibility of the European Union. With a budget of €53.7 billion for the 2023-2027 mandate, the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) is the EU's main spending item. And here too farmers point out dysfunctions: “For the first time, the CAP has not yet been paid to all our farmers in 2023. As a result, several of them find themselves in difficulties with their bank or with their suppliers of not being able to pay”, describes Barbe.

Farmers deposited several tons of manure, straw and other waste in front of administrative buildings, in Toulouse, on January 16, 2024. © Ed Jones/AFP

Five months before the elections to the European Parliament, the National Rally did not hesitate to take advantage of this anger against Brussels to launch its campaign. The leader of the far-right National Rally party, and head of the European list, Jordan Bardella, also spent Sunday in the wine-growing lands of Médoc, in Gironde, in contact with the operators.

“Macron's Europe wants the death of our agriculture (…) Constantly putting into competition agricultural products from the ends of the world that do not respect any of the standards imposed on French farmers,” he told the press.

For sociologist François Purseigle, there is no doubt that farmers' anger will be an important issue in the next European elections: “If there is one thing they have already achieved, it is to put agricultural issues on the political agenda,” he underlines.

The newly appointed Prime Minister Gabriel Attal also traveled to the Rhône last Saturday, January 20, before receiving the National Federation of Farmers' Unions (FNSEA) and Young Farmers in Matignon on Monday to try to calm the discontent. A way to save time? “Politics is also about responding to feelings,” Purseigle highlights.

This article was adapted from its original French version