Highlights: It is predicted that there will be a big decline in the Indian economy during the current financial year.

Goldman Sachs forecasts India’s GDP to decline 14.8% during 2020-21

Fitch has forecast a decrease of 10.5 percent and India rating agency 11.8 percent

Fitch Ratings forecast a 4.4 percent contraction in world economy in 2020

Mumbai

Several rating agencies of the world have forecast a major decline in the Indian economy during the current financial year. US brokerage company Goldman Sachs has forecast India’s gross domestic product (GDP) to decline by 14.8 percent during FY 2020-21. On the other hand, Fitch has forecast 10.5 per cent and India Ratings Agency to reduce GDP size by 11.8 per cent during the year. Fitch Ratings forecast a 4.4 percent contraction in the world economy in 2020.

According to the agency, China’s GDP will increase this year and its economic growth rate can be up to 2.7. Goldman Sachs, while drastically reducing its first estimate of India’s economic growth, said that India’s GDP will fall by 14.8 percent in 2020-21. It had previously predicted a fall of 11.8 percent. The brokerage company’s latest estimates come just days after the first quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data for the current financial year was released.

According to government data released in late August of GDP, India’s GDP declined by 23.9 percent in the April to June 2020 quarter. During this period, most of the activities except agriculture sector came down due to lockdown. The global rating agency Fitch has said that the Indian economy is expected to see a big fall of 10.5 per cent this fiscal year before returning to the path of growth in the next financial year. Fitch said in its Global Economic Perspective (GEO), GDP will return to track in the third quarter (October – December 2020) of the current fiscal year when economic activity begins, but there are signs that the pace of recovery is slow and uneven. ”

Fitch has revised downward its estimate of GDP by (-) by a massive revision of five percentage points to 10.5 percent during the current financial year. He said that the economy could grow by 11 percent in 2021–22 thereafter. This will be due to the fall basis of this year, while it will increase by 6 percent in the next year. Fitch’s Indian unit India Ratings & Research has forecast an 11.8 percent decline in 2020–21. Earlier it had projected a 5.3 percent fall in GDP during this financial year.

The Indian economy had registered a growth of 4.2 percent in the last financial year 2019-20. Economic activity was badly affected due to the two-month long lockdown in the country and on the other hand, cases of corona virus infection could not be curbed. The number of people infected with Kovid-19 has gone above 42 lakhs and more than 70 thousand people have died from it. Analysts at Goldman Sachs believe that India’s GDP during the second quarter ending September 2020 is projected to fall by 13.7 percent, followed by 9.8 percent in the December quarter.

Earlier these quarters were projected to fall by 10.7 percent and 6.7 percent respectively. On the other hand, India Retains has forecast a decline of 11.9 percent in the second quarter and 6.7 percent in the third quarter and 5.4 percent in the fourth quarter. This estimate of Goldman Sachs’s estimate of a 14.8 percent decline in GDP in 2020-2021 is the most disappointing of all the estimates expressed so far.