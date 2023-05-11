The ratings have finally arrived. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and currently his score on the major sites is an average of 97 which can go up or down. And as always, there are means that do not coincide with each other, for that reason some criticism has arisen that has created a strange thought among the fans.

On a page known as gfinity The video game has been rated as with many other websites, but what is striking is that they have given it a 6 out of 10, something that would mark a title below mediocre. Their arguments are based on history, which according to the portal it can’t stand on its own, add to that BOTW related comments.

Here what they put:

If you haven’t set foot in the open world of Hyrule yet, Tears of the Kingdom is the best way to experience it, with just enough new terrain to keep things interesting. But if you didn’t click with the 2017 release, the story alone might not be worth the second try.

Although they did not like the story, putting a score of 6 can be worrying, since they are putting all the narrative weight to give their grade, or at least that is what they want to imply in their summary comment. As bad as this section was, other analysts say that the gameplay is outstanding, and that would be enough to give it an 8.

Remember that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom the May 12 for switches.

Editor’s note: What they imply with their final paragraphs is that their rating is based on the story, beyond that they do not make a clear mention of the gameplay. In addition, he says that he would not like people who did not click with Breath of The Wild, element quite obvious.