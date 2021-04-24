In the midst of the political tension between the national government and that of the City of Buenos Aires over face-to-face classes, the Union of Education Workers (UTE) ratified a new strike to protest against the decision of the Buenos Aires Executive to maintain the schools open amid the second wave of coronavirus.

The leadership of the Buenos Aires UTE determined the continuity of the fight plan in rejection of the persistence of the Buenos Aires Government to return to face-to-face classes, and called for the seventh consecutive strike.

“There are minimum school attendance and maximum community solidarity. The educational strike that took place on Saturday in the socio-educational area completed the first week of struggle, which was nurtured with the unconditional support of society, and the strike will continue on Monday, “indicated the head and press secretary, Angélica Graciano and Paula Galigniana.

The organization ratified the strikes given “the insistence of the city government to ignore the presidential decree to stop the wave of infections in the metropolitan area and the court rulings that told it to comply with the suspension of presence,” they affirmed.

“Despite the pressures, the teaching stoppages were forceful and they maintained the massive adherence throughout the week, to which was added the decision of many families not to send their children to school, aware of the danger of transfers and circulation in a city with more infected and daily deaths “, they stated in a statement.

Next Monday the UTE will paralyze the tasks again, as it did this Saturday, given “the refusal of the authorities to comply with the DNU of the national government.”

“The UTE will continue to resist the pressures and judicial maneuvers with which the Head of Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, tries to cover up the health reality with marketing and expose workers, students and families to contagion and death,” the statement denounced.

Meanwhile, this afternoon the leadership of the Association of Middle and Higher Education Teachers (Ademys) was deliberating, which has also been on a general strike since last Monday, to determine the union steps to follow from next Monday.

The Argentine Union of Private Teachers (Sadop) complies with the presidential decree and maintains strict virtuality, which it ratified today until April 30.

With information from Télam.

LM