Vittorio Capuccini did not accept Oriana’s decision to put an end to their extra-marital relationship: the chilling posts

New details emerge on the feminicide suicide that took place in Bellaria Igea Marina on the afternoon of last Saturday 14 January. Victor Capuccini 82-year-old first took the life of his 70-year-old friend Oriana Brunelli and then allegedly turned the same weapon against himself. The investigators seized the phones and found important evidence.

The community of San Mauro Pascoli is profoundly shocked the story that happened in Bellaria Igea Marina last Saturday afternoon and which involved two senior citizensknown and well liked by all.

Their names were Vittorio Capuccini, a former traffic policeman aged 82 and Oriana Brunelliwho was 70 years old instead.

The authorities intervened in a parking area, finding a chilling scene. The woman’s body lay lifeless on the asphalt, with one leg still inside her cabin. The man’s, however, was in the passenger seat of her car.

There first reconstruction of the facts explains that the man first took Oriana’s life, then returned to his car and aimed the weapon at himself by pressing the trigger.

The motivations of Vittorio Capuccini

The doctors who arrived on the spot could not help but ascertain the death of both. The police, on the other hand, carried out all the reliefs of the case and started the investigation which will serve to clarify this matter.

In the meantime, some are popping up macabre messages posted by man on social networks. In one in particular, the 82-year-old wrote:

If one day I should really lose you, I confess it to you and I swear it to you, love, I’d rather die.

Now the investigators want to understand what kind of relationship there was between the two. The first hypotheses speak of an extramarital relationship between them, which Oriana had every intention of interrupting. A break which, however, did not go down well with Vittorio, who premeditated and developed the tragic plan. Both were married with children.

They had met in the parking lot of Bellaria probably for to clarifybut the man allegedly attacked the woman as she tried to leave.

For the day of funeral of Oriana, the mayor of San Mauro Pascoli proclaimed the city ​​mourning. When interviewed, the mayor said that, in situations like this, he is always on the side of the victim and never on that of the perpetrator.