Ciudad Juarez.- The president of the Ciudad Juárez Mobility Council, Javier Venegas Guerrero, said that the pedestrian bridge located in front of the United States Consulate General in Juárez does not solve the need to cross the road on Paseo de la Victoria and instead excludes minority groups.

“It is a pedestrian bridge, unlike what many people think, which excludes. It excludes the elderly who cannot get on it, the disabled, the women who feel unsafe crossing a bridge where there are often vandals on it,” he said.

The leader also explained that during the day the pedestrian bridge’s stairs are full of merchants, making it difficult for all users to use.

“There is a belief that this pedestrian bridge addresses a need, but when you walk along it you realise that it doesn’t,” he said.

In 2018, due to the constant accidents that were recorded in the area of ​​the Consulate, the municipal government installed a pedestrian traffic light so that senior citizens and people with disabilities who could not use the pedestrian bridge could cross the avenue; however, during a tour over the weekend, the leader pointed out that it does not work.

Previously, in 2015, the bridge was adapted to be transparent and not become a dark tunnel that generates insecurity, this following an assault that occurred in the upper part of the structure and that nobody saw because the bridge was covered in advertising.

On Saturday, civil groups in favor of pedestrian culture on this border held an awareness walk in the “golden zone” of the city to raise awareness of the need for pedestrian infrastructure.

A pedestrian, explains the Government of the Republic’s website, is any person who walks at least part of their journey. In addition to the usual way of walking, pedestrians can use mobility aids such as wheelchairs, walkers, canes, scooters and skates. They can carry different loads in their hands, on their back, on their head or shoulders, or by pushing or pulling.

