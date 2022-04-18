The news in brief Parliamentary committees and working groups have difficulty finding members of the House of Representatives who still want to do work ‘behind the scenes’. Committee members also regularly fail to show up.

That appears from figures from the information system of the House of Representatives that NRC has seen, supplemented with conversations with members of parliament.

Fractions fail by the struggle for visibility in political debates † This works better for debates in the plenary room, which are more often on TV, than in smaller rooms elsewhere in the House of Representatives.

Also political fragmentation plays a role. As a result, political groups are smaller on average, and more tasks are assigned to individual members of the House of Representatives.

She had once seen a sculpture of a housewife carrying two full shopping bags in the Albert Heijn headquarters in Zaandam. The inscription: “Lest we forget for whom we work.”

Something like this should also be in the House of Representatives building, thought Member of Parliament Caroline van der Plas of the BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB). She submitted a motion, which was rejected by a large majority. “You don’t have to submit a motion for that, you have to go to the Art Committee for that,” said a fellow MP to her. The Art Committee? Van der Plas had never heard of it.

Although the Art Committee is not concerned with legislation or controlling power – which most House of Representatives committees do – and Van der Plas was already a member of sixteen committees, she decided to sign up anyway. “I just really enjoy doing it,” says Van der Plas about her work behind the scenes. “And I’ve only been in the Chamber for a year, so I still have a lot to learn.”

Van der Plas now sits on seventeen committees – and two working groups. She is an exception, because MPs say there is less and less enthusiasm for this kind of work behind the scenes among MPs.

The committees, about 25, are the backbone of the House of Representatives. In the standing committees – linked to spokespersons for members of parliament such as Finance – (legislative) proposals and plans by ministers and state secretaries are discussed and assessed.

‘Parliamentary truancy’, D66 MP Joost Sneller (D66) calls the fact that he is often absent from the committees.

In addition, there are ‘extra’ committees that deal with the organization of the House of Representatives, such as the Art Committee and the Method Committee. The additional committees also deal with specific topics, such as the Committee on the Intelligence and Security Services or a parliamentary committee of inquiry. There are also working groups. They do not so much check, but come up with recommendations on a particular subject after research.

MPs say it is difficult to find enough members for the extra committees and working groups. They also complain about the low turnout at committee meetings, such as legislative consultations.

Small fractions

This low turnout is also apparent from data from the parliamentary information system. NRC looked at the turnout per political group per standing committee for the period 12 April 2021 to 12 April 2022. Twelve of the twenty groups miss at least half of the meetings of the standing committees of which they are members. The smallest groups in particular miss many committee meetings. Relatively speaking, PVV and FVD are often absent. For example, the PVV (seventeen seats) attended about half as many meetings than the smaller CDA (fourteen seats). FVD (five seats) attended more than half as many meetings than the equally large Christian Union faction.

When asked why the FVD group is often absent, the group spokesperson says: “As a Member of Parliament you can choose to fill in the Chamber work with endless committee meetings about the elaboration of planned policy down to the smallest detail. The corona pandemic clearly revealed that policy cannot be planned in detail. FVD prefers to focus on where we want to go as a country.”

The PVV faction did not respond, despite repeated requests from NRC† Member of Parliament Tony van Dijck of the PVV says about his frequent absence from the government spending committee (last year the PVV attended about 2 out of 25 meetings) that he is “very busy” with his other committee, Finance. There the PVV was present at about half of the meetings. He responds to the comment that many members of the Treasury, like him, are also part of Government Expenditure: “Perhaps the others more often have a policy officer who helps to prepare committee work. Finance is a lot of work and I just want to do it really well. For fifteen years.”

‘Parliamentary truancy’, Member of Parliament Joost Sneller (D66) calls the fact that he is often absent from the committees. In addition to being a member of seven committees, he is chairman of the government expenditure committee and a member of three working groups, one of which he also chairs. “Almost all these groups are intended to ensure that we as a parliament can properly perform our monitoring and legislative task. I think you have a responsibility to do something with that.”

Salima Belhaj is a member of eight committees on behalf of D66, chairman of the Art Committee and member of a working group. She is also the chair of the parliamentary Inquiry Committee for the Allowances Affair. In that role she recently noticed how difficult it is to recruit members for an extra committee. “A lot of people said they were busy.” Belhaj thinks it has to do with the fragmentation in politics. “I especially see the small groups struggling,” she says.

That also applies to one-man faction BBB of Caroline van der Plas: “Activities regularly overlap in the Chamber agenda, but I try to be there as much as possible.” She thinks she works about 70 to 75 hours a week. Her employees prepare the committee meetings in consultation with her. Sometimes she lets another faction represent the BBB if she can’t be there herself, for example the SGP when it comes to agriculture.

Parliamentary historian Bert van den Braak also points to the large number of small groups. According to him, this fragmentation means that some people more often have to choose between visibility or Chamber work behind the scenes. “Are you going to a plenary debate or a procedural meeting? With a view to re-elections, the choice for the former is of course made quickly.”

Members of the large groups also make that choice more often, he says. “In the 1970s and 1980s you had about five members per group who were invisible in the plenary room and who were fully committed to committee work. If you just worked hard, you were assured of a spot on the candidate list in the next election. Now it is normal for about half of the faction to be replaced by new faces. Visibility in the media has therefore become more important to remain in the House of Representatives.”

Incidents

SGP faction leader Kees van der Staaij chairs a working group that investigated how groups in the House of Representatives can better perform their duties. Published in their December report It’s also about committee work. It emphasizes that members of the House of Representatives must make a proportional contribution to “important tasks that may be less visible, such as rapporteurships and committee chairmanships”. A rapporteur is a committee member who studies a specific subject and advises the committee on it.

Van der Staaij, doyen of parliament, sees that the House of Representatives is increasingly focusing on incidents. “And political commotion quickly leads to a plenary debate. The number of legislative debates has actually decreased.” According to him, this is also a reason for the slackening of attention for committee work.

Member of Parliament Roelien Kamminga (VVD) is a driving force in the ‘engine room’ of the House of Representatives. She is a member of six committees and two working groups and chairs the Digital Affairs committee. Thanks to her many years of experience as a civil servant at the Ministry of the Interior, she knows how important the work behind the scenes is, also for the confidence of citizens in politics. „What you have to prevent is that you see all kinds of beautiful things in the plenary hall statements makes and thinks to make agreements without follow-up.” “Of course” the citizen’s judgment largely depends on what he or she sees on TV, says Kamminga. “But if nothing changes, he eventually says: ‘Nice words, but I don’t notice it.’”

Parliamentary historian Van den Braak also thinks that Chamber work in committees and working groups is important in the long term for public confidence. “But MPs can also show the voter in the meantime how they are assessing a bill, for example. You don’t need a TV for that. You can do that on Twitter.”

