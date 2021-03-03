The government is taking the necessary steps to have a free hand to increase rates. He has already called a call to raise the price paid to gas producers and distributors and this Wednesday he did the same with light transport and distribution.

The comptroller of the ENRE, the electricity regulator, Soledad Manin, called a public hearing March 29 at 8, in order to deal with the Tariff Transition Regime of Transener, the company dedicated to electrical transmission. It did so through ENRE Resolution No. 54/2021.

With three other resolutions (55, 56 and 57/2021) he called a hearing for the same day but at 2:00 p.m. to the Neuquén Provincial Energy Agency (EPEN) and the electric power transport companies Transba, Distrocuyo, Traspa, Trasco, Transnea and Transnoa, with the same objective.

While, March 30th will be the audience to discuss how the transition regime will be for the electrical distributors from the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires (Edenor and Edesur).

The hearings are intended to “preserve the right of users to information and record their positions,” he reported.

At the hearings, the ENRE “will consider the transition rate table proposed for the next two years, “the agency said in a statement.” The objective is to provide an adequate conjuncture solution for the benefit of users, as well as for the concessionaires, under the premise of sustaining ‘the necessary provision of services public transport and distribution of electricity, in safe conditions and guaranteeing the respective supply, as well as the continuity and accessibility of said essential public services’, as provided by Decree No. 1020/2020, “he added.

What the Government calls “Transition Regimes” will govern electricity transmission and distribution until there is a “Definitive Renegotiation Agreement.”

The regulator recalled that “the Comprehensive Rate Restructuring (RTI) of 2017 were suspended after audits and technical, legal and economic reviews, which determined that these lacked legal validity and economic rationality, by not considering the social and economic reality of the country, “said the agency about the increases made during the Mauricio Macri government.” In addition, they were not reasonable or prudent in their design and their application violated the regulatory framework of the sector and the user rights, “he added.

In order to guarantee the participation of users, the ENRE Intervention resolved that the hearings be held virtually and transmitted by streaming.

NE