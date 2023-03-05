We will publish our projections in two weeks

The increase in interest rates by 50 basis points is very probable”. Thus the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, to El Correo, the Spanish daily. “It was a decision indicated at the last monetary policy meeting and all the data these days confirm that this rise is very probable”, is the explanation.

We will publish our projections in two weeks. But I am confident that headline inflation will come down in 2023, while core inflation will be stickier in the near term. And I expect slightly better economic growth than the stagnation in the last quarter of 2022. But we will update the projections in two weeks and then publish the numbers,” adds Lagarde.

