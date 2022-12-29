Bills, electricity prices drop: -19.5%

With the drop in the wholesale prices of energy products and the implementation by Arera of the Government interventions contained in the Budget law, for the first quarter of 2023 the reference price of electricity for the standard family under protection is reduced of the 19.5%. This was announced by the Authority in a press release. With the level of European gas stocks standing at the end of the year above 80% of available capacity and forward prices indicating conditions less tense for the balance of gas supply and demand in the first quarter of 2023 than expected at the beginning of October 2022 and at the prices formed in December, forward electricity prices also moved downwards. Already in the fourth quarter of 2022, based on preliminary data, the single national price of electricity (Pun) was down by around 48% compared to the levels very high in the third quarter of 2022 (246 euro/MWh against 472 euro/MWh on a quarterly average).

The change in the final price paid by electricity customers was also affected by the ordinary end-of-year updates of network tariffs which, especially due to the ongoing inflation trend, undergo a slight adjustment, but whose impact overall remains very limited (+0.3 % on the typical user). Based on the provisions of the ‘Budget law’, the Arera also for the first quarter of 2023 it intervened on the components of general system costs, zeroing them for the electricity sector for all domestic and non-domestic customers with available power up to 16.5 kW, and for gas for all users. In this context, it should be noted that the taxation of the so-called “nuclear charges” starting from 2023 assumes a definitive nature: the same will be borne directly by the State budget and will no longer be included in the bill. The application of the negative UG2 component was also confirmed to the advantage of gas consumption up to 5,000 scm/year. Interventions that go hand in hand with the confirmation of the 5% VAT reduction on gas.

The Arera, again as required by the Budget law, has also confirmed the strengthening of the electricity and gas social bonuses for the first quarter of 2023s which, for the sixth consecutive quarter, will allow families admitted to this protection instrument to support their energy expenditure and significantly offset the increases recorded compared to the spending levels of mid-2021. Furthermore, as planned, the range will be expanded of beneficiaries admitted to social bonuses, with the level Isee necessary to take advantage of it which, for 2023, rises to 15,000 euros (from the previous 12,000, with a threshold still at 20,000 euros for large families). Bonus that will have a different intensity between the different bands of Isee that Arera will define in January. The bonuses are paid directly on the bill to all eligible families, provided they have an ISEE valid during 2023 and within the indicated threshold. In this regard, it should be remembered that, as known, the ISEE is valid for the calendar year and it is therefore important to resubmit the Single Substitute Declaration (DSU) at the beginning of the year in order to obtain the certification valid for 2023.

Based on the new calculation method introduced last July by Arera the gas price for customers still in the standard offer is updated at the end of each month and published on the second working day of the month following the reference one, based on the average of the effective prices on the Italian wholesale market. The value of the gas price that will be paid by customers for December consumption will therefore be published on the Authority’s website on 3 January 2023.

In detail of the individual components in the bill, for electricity the change of -19.5% in the final price of the typical family (which thus comes to 53.11 euro cents per kWh, inclusive of taxes) is essentially linked to the decrease in the energy item Pe, -23.4%, to adjustments in the dispatching item (Pd) +0.4% and in the item equalization (Ppe) +3.2%. Slight change also due to the annual update of regulated network tariffs (Transportation, distribution and metering), +0.3%. The general system costs for the typical family remained unchanged, still at zero.

Subscribe to the newsletter

