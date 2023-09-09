Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/08/2023 – 18:20

Future interest rates remained moderately low during the session, reflecting technical adjustments after the return of the Independence Day holiday, as the agenda and news were empty today. Players got rid of part of the protective positions set up before the break this Thursday, 7th, given the possibility of negative events abroad while the market here was closed, which brought relief to risk premiums. But the movement was very smooth when considering the week’s balance, marked by a strong increase in the slope of the curve attributed to the worsening of the perception of fiscal and external risk in recent days.

Liquidity was low in the session. The Interbank Deposit (DI) contract rate for January 2025 closed at 10.54%, from 10.59% on Wednesday, and the DI rate for January 2026 fell from 10.28% to 10.21% . The DI for January 2027 projected a rate of 10.45% (10.50% on Wednesday) and the DI for January 2029, 10.96%, 11.00%. The DI for January 2031 ended with a rate of 11.24%, compared to 11.28%.

The decline in rates today was discreet and little greater in contracts up to the middle of the curve. The long end showed a marginal drop in the most liquid maturities, in a new day of advance of the ten-year T-Note and the real was more under pressure than its peers and, still, concerns about the fiscal scenario remained.

BGC Liquidez fixed income strategist Daniel Leal explains that holidays in the US and Brazil this week reinforced hedge positions already set up on a curve pressured by external and fiscal risks. “So, this improvement today comes from the fact that the market had been protecting itself. But abroad the scenario remains very bad and here the honeymoon of the market with the government and the Executive with the Legislature is over,” he said, arguing that the ministerial reform displeased those who left and did not please those who entered.

Abroad, the risk of recession in the United States due to the Federal Reserve’s rigidity in combating inflation and doubts about China’s economy are now added to the rise in oil prices, which are steadying above US$90 in the case of Brent, which is a reference for Petrobras. A barrel for November closed today at US$90.65, the highest price since November.

The commodity’s performance turns on a yellow light for domestic fuel prices and, consequently, for inflation. Still in fuels, distributors are preparing to increase the price of cooking gas this month due to the workers’ dispute. Finally, a possible effect of the damage caused by the cyclone in Rio Grande do Sul on food prices came onto the radar.

The more negative short-term inflationary scenario practically closes the door for an increase in the rate of Selic cuts to 75 basis points in the next Copom meetings, but, on the other hand, it should not be enough to reduce the dose to 25 points . “Oil and the exchange rate end up getting in the way, but you can go with 50 points with ease”, says the BGC strategist.

At Warren Rena, Sérgio Goldenstein, chief strategist, draws attention to the fact that the slope of the January 2025 and January 2029 DIs reached 40 points even with the market starting to attribute a low probability of intensifying the pace of adjustment of the Selic and incorporating a terminal rate of 9.5%. “We assess that, over the next few months, the slope of the domestic interest curve will continue to be highly dependent on the behavior of global yields and the market’s perception of domestic fiscal risks and the conduct of monetary policy”, he assesses, in a report distributed to clients .