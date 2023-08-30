Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/29/2023 – 4:37 pm

The high financing costs and the tightening of the credit market in the US point to the need for banks and banking supervisors to remain vigilant, warned the vice president of the Division of Supervision, Credit and Learning of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the central bank of the United States). American) of St. Louis, Carl White.

“As we look ahead to the rest of 2023, bank financing costs are likely to remain high,” White said, adding that despite some positive market signs, there are still significant headwinds ahead.

In a text published on the institution’s website, White highlights that the American banking system is “solid and resilient, with strong capital and liquidity”, and that risks associated with credit, interest rates and liquidity continue to be monitored. “These risks have increased in 2023 due to prevailing economic conditions and uncertainty about the future trajectory of the economy,” he says.

According to him, banks with significant portfolios of commercial real estate are also susceptible to risks, since, in addition to the deterioration of credit and the increase in interest rates, the drop in demand for offices has increased the difficulty of the real estate market.

Another factor identified as a risk for banks are vulnerabilities related to cybersecurity and crypto assets.