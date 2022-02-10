Stéphane Ratel is seriously worried about the future of Gran Turismo racing and in recent times these fears are growing more and more in him.

The creator of the GT3 concept has been hugely successful thanks to this revolution in customer racing for the category, but the world of motorsport and the car market are taking a turn he doesn’t like at all.

Already some time ago he was very skeptical about the fact that these cars will go to race at Le Mans (which will happen from 2024 with the replacement of the GTEs), but it is evident that even current events do not convince him.

“I am extremely concerned, it is a hot topic at the moment. As I have said several times: the GT3 owes its success primarily to customer racing and secondly to the fact that it has been protected from market positioning and rising costs. . You have to protect a category like this, “Ratel explains to Motorsport.com.

“The danger comes from all directions; some cars may be too expensive and sophisticated for the class. We took a lot of risk with the Ford GT when their intention was declared to come to the GT3 with a car so advanced it would be more than double the size of the car. price of any other GT3 on the market “.

Stephane Ratel, CEO SRO Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

This is underlined by history, which Ratel remembers well and not only for his category.

“I’ve seen how the last 25 years of running GT racing have gone. We had the Porsche GT1 in 1996, the Maserati MC12 in 2004 and the Ford GT. This is the kind of vehicle that is essentially designed for racing and then homologated. on the street. And this is a clear danger. “

“We must not forget the lessons of the past, I remember the start of the WTCC. We were close, because we were running the Super Racing Weekends organized by SRO. Back then it was fine with Alfa Romeo and BMW, but then when the Chevrolets started to dominate. , little by little they all left “.

“Finally Citroen arrived and for Honda and Lada it was the end. So we have to be extremely careful. We have learned from the past, we know what the consequences are and I think there is a danger. But I’m not the FIA ​​and I don’t decide.” .

Ford Mustang GT3 Photo by: Ford Performance

With the FIA’s declaration of intent to bring the GT3s to the WEC, a run-up to those who produce one was unleashed, so much so that the last few months have given a flood of announcements and communications that make Ratel tremble.

“When I see the new Toyota, Lexus or any other brand that presents a concept car talking about racing before talking about a production product, it seems clear to me where it is likely to go.”

“Until now, the GT3 has avoided special racing cars, which are not based on the series product, but with the latter becoming a factual justification for it. And this is where we need to intervene, avoiding similar facts and protecting the category. “.

“The success of the GT3 is also due to its positioning on the market, which is that of sports cars defined as ‘exclusive’. When you try to push on this thing, you risk losing everything”.

“The next car on which the Ferrari GT3 will be based, if I’m not mistaken, costs $ 280,000 in the US market. A Mustang costs $ 28,000 in America, that’s exactly ten times less. And if we put them on the track, the Mustang wouldn’t have no chance of winning “.

“GT racing is for production cars and not for concept cars or prototypes. We have pillars in the GT3 that should not be forgotten: production cars of the same segment and customer races. This is why I repeat that there is a danger and that is why. that in the last two years I have worked hard to launch the GT2 concept; I hope that when everything collapses, I will already have another class ready to succeed. “

Toyota GR GT3 Concept Photo by: TOYOTA GAZOO Racing

Until now, the Balance of Performance system has always been discussed, but also given the possibility for everyone to play it more or less on an equal footing.

With the advent of the new GT3 machines, this risks becoming a real problem in its management, precisely because the characteristics are very different from one vehicle to another.

“The BoP is made to balance cars that should be of the same class and prestige. But in this case it would become a stretch and an abuse.”

“When you find yourself leveling the performance of machines that cost 10 times as much as others, I don’t know how long a manufacturer will accept the fact that they can be beaten by one who has a less valuable product. So it’s an obvious danger. , we have to see what can be done “.