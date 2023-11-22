Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/22/2023 – 12:38

In the third quarter of 2023, the composite rate of underutilization of the workforce was highest in the States of Piauí (38.4%), Bahia (32.8%) and Sergipe (31.8%). The data comes from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad Contínua) and was released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The composite labor force underutilization rate considers the percentage of unemployed people, underemployed people due to insufficient hours worked and in the potential labor force in relation to the expanded labor force.

The lowest results occurred in Rondônia (5.3%), Santa Catarina (6.1%), and Mato Grosso (8.4%). On the national average, the underutilization rate was 17.6% in the third quarter.

The informality rate was highest in Maranhão (57.3%), Pará (57.1%) and Amazonas (55.0%). The lowest were Santa Catarina (26.8%), Distrito Federal (30.6%) and São Paulo (31.3%).

On average in Brazil, the informality rate was 39.1% of the employed population in the third quarter of 2023.