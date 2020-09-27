During the Bihar assembly election campaign, if a candidate wore a Khadi cap or a person wore a candidate, in both cases Rs 150 will be added to the candidate’s expenditure. Not only this, for Samosa, eight rupees will be considered as election expense while eating rasgulla.

The rate from food to trains for the assembly elections has been decided by the administration. Information about the rate fixed by the administration is being given to political parties. Koshang has been formed to monitor the candidates’ expenditure. The flying squad will keep an eye on the candidates’ election schedule. The list has been prepared on the basis of survey in the market by the administration team. The administration has fixed the rate of 164 ingredients. The rate for most materials has increased compared to the 2015 assembly election. But the rate of simple tea was five rupees in both elections.

Rate of key ingredients of 2020 election

Rate of bus with seating capacity of 50 or more – Rs 2850

40 to 49 seat bus rate – Rs 2600

Mini Bus (23 to 39 seats) – Rs 2000

Maxi, CT Ride, Winger, Tempo etc. (14 to 22 seats) – Rs 1500

Small Car (General) – Rs 800

Small Car Air Conditioned – Rs 900

Tractor, Jeep, Commander etc. – Rs 900

Bolero, Sumo and Marshall – Rs 1000

Auto rickshaw – Rs 500 per day

Motorcycle – Rs 250 per day

E-rickshaw – Rs 600 per day

Rickshaw – Rs 400 per day

Prog – Rs 600 per day

Rose fruit – five rupees piece

Marigold flower – 200 pieces of 20 pieces

Phool Rajnigandha-20 pieces 300 rupees

Flower garland small – 20 rupees piece

Flower garland

Topi Khadi-Rs.150

Hat cloth cotton – 30 rupees

Turban – 150 rupees piece

Cap cap-Rs 55 piece

Batch small – Rs 45 piece

Batch Bada – Rs 65 piece

Six-Puri-Vegetable-Rs.35 Packet

Food Nineways – Rs 150 per plate

Send food – Rs 150 per plate

Rice-Egg-Bitter-80 Rupees Plate

Tea simple – 05 rupees

Tea Special – Rs 10

Coffee – 15 rupees

Samausa – 08 rupees per piece

Rasgulla – 10 rupees piece

Pan-10 rupees piece

Pranav Kumar, DM, Bhagalpur, says that the team decides the rate of material on the survey in the market. The list is then finalized at the meeting. Rate information will be given to all political parties. If anyone has objections it will be considered. Candidates may not disclose expenses below the rate of material.