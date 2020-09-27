During the Bihar assembly election campaign, if a candidate wore a Khadi cap or a person wore a candidate, in both cases Rs 150 will be added to the candidate’s expenditure. Not only this, for Samosa, eight rupees will be considered as election expense while eating rasgulla.
The rate from food to trains for the assembly elections has been decided by the administration. Information about the rate fixed by the administration is being given to political parties. Koshang has been formed to monitor the candidates’ expenditure. The flying squad will keep an eye on the candidates’ election schedule. The list has been prepared on the basis of survey in the market by the administration team. The administration has fixed the rate of 164 ingredients. The rate for most materials has increased compared to the 2015 assembly election. But the rate of simple tea was five rupees in both elections.
Rate of key ingredients of 2020 election
Rate of bus with seating capacity of 50 or more – Rs 2850
40 to 49 seat bus rate – Rs 2600
Mini Bus (23 to 39 seats) – Rs 2000
Maxi, CT Ride, Winger, Tempo etc. (14 to 22 seats) – Rs 1500
Small Car (General) – Rs 800
Small Car Air Conditioned – Rs 900
Tractor, Jeep, Commander etc. – Rs 900
Bolero, Sumo and Marshall – Rs 1000
Auto rickshaw – Rs 500 per day
Motorcycle – Rs 250 per day
E-rickshaw – Rs 600 per day
Rickshaw – Rs 400 per day
Prog – Rs 600 per day
Rose fruit – five rupees piece
Marigold flower – 200 pieces of 20 pieces
Phool Rajnigandha-20 pieces 300 rupees
Flower garland small – 20 rupees piece
Flower garland
Topi Khadi-Rs.150
Hat cloth cotton – 30 rupees
Turban – 150 rupees piece
Cap cap-Rs 55 piece
Batch small – Rs 45 piece
Batch Bada – Rs 65 piece
Six-Puri-Vegetable-Rs.35 Packet
Food Nineways – Rs 150 per plate
Send food – Rs 150 per plate
Rice-Egg-Bitter-80 Rupees Plate
Tea simple – 05 rupees
Tea Special – Rs 10
Coffee – 15 rupees
Samausa – 08 rupees per piece
Rasgulla – 10 rupees piece
Pan-10 rupees piece
Pranav Kumar, DM, Bhagalpur, says that the team decides the rate of material on the survey in the market. The list is then finalized at the meeting. Rate information will be given to all political parties. If anyone has objections it will be considered. Candidates may not disclose expenses below the rate of material.
