Also the number one in the BCEChristine Lagarde, spoke on the evening of Friday 25 August at Jackson Hole. As widely expected by analysts, the president did not go too far on what could happen in September. The fight against inflation in Europe is still long and interest rates will remain restrictive as long as necessary to lower the high price, reiterated Lagarde, in his speech at the economic symposium in Wyoming.

Fed Chairman Jerome took the floor immediately after PowellLagarde stressed that “the fight against inflation is not yet won” and that “central banks have responded” to the return of high global inflation “by tightening monetary policy and, even if progress is being made, the fight against inflation is not won yet”.

“In the last three years”, continued the Frankfurt number one, “people all over the world have experienced a series of unprecedented shocks, albeit at various levels. We have faced the pandemic, which has brought about a partial halt in the global economy. We are facing a war in Europe and a new geopolitical landscape, leading to profound changes in energy markets and business models. And climate change is accelerating, forcing us to do everything we can to decarbonise the economy. A visible impact of these changes has been the return of high inflation globally”.

