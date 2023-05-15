Argentina is no longer trying to lower inflation; At least try not to get out of control. This Monday, the Government of Alberto Fernández will present a package of economic measures to defend the peso, discourage savings in dollars and add international reserves to the Central Bank. In five months there will be general elections and no one is expecting a comprehensive stabilization plan or a change in expectations. It is about reaching October with the ship afloat, while the responsibility of the major surgery is transferred to the one who assumes on December 10. The polls assume that he will not be a Peronist. The Casa Rosada has tied its electoral future to a candidacy of the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa. If Massa does not achieve economic results, he will hardly be a candidate.

Inflation in April reached 8.4% and raised the interannual rate to 108.8%, the highest in 30 years. The CPI has not stopped rising for six months: 4.9% in November, 5.1% in December, 6.0% in January, 6.6% in February and 7.7% in March. April strengthened the rise and anticipated a month of May that will be dangerously close to two figures. There is still no talk of hyperinflation, but the ghost of the great crisis of 1989 is there.

In March, the Central Bank raised the reference interest rate from 81% to 91%. From this Monday there will be a new increase, but for now it will affect only fixed terms, which will pay 97%. At the same time, the Ministry of Economy announced that “it will increase intervention in the exchange market and manage the rate of crawling peg that is, the policy of daily devaluation of the peso against the dollar in the official price, as required by the IMF. The question is to convince Argentines to keep their savings in pesos: the Central Bank has its reserves close to zero and can no longer supply the exchange market.

To the tourniquet in the outflow of dollars, the Government will add a new negotiation with the International Monetary Fund (it intends to advance 11,000 million dollars expected by the end of the year), increase the swap with China and the support of Brazil. The IMF has limited itself so far to holding the “constructive” negotiations it is carrying out with Argentina. China has already accepted the payment of imports in yuan for some 5,000 million dollars; Minister Massa will travel to Beijing on May 29 to raise that figure to 9,000 million. Help from Brazil, the result of Alberto Fernández’s lightning visit to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has so far been limited to a pat on the shoulder.

food import

In the list of measures against inflation there are also heterodox measures. To encourage consumption and lower the amount of pesos in cash, the Government will subsidize credit for the purchase of durable goods in installments. Against the rise in food prices, imports will be opened, an unprecedented decision in one of the largest producers in the world. In charge of purchases abroad will be the Central Market for fruits and vegetables, which will operate through a trust. A Trade Operations Analysis Unit is also created to “monitor purchase and sale operations of goods and services.”

The Government’s bet is to avoid an economic explosion that squanders any chance of an electoral victory in October. The crisis has ended up cracking Peronism, in a long process of political flogging that began at the beginning of the administration, in 2019. The president, Alberto Fernández, has not spoken to his vice president, Cristina Kirchner, for months. Both finally surrendered to Minister Massa, who never hid his presidential aspirations.

The rout reached the provinces where Peronism rules, which have separated their local elections from the national ones so as not to catch a general disaster. Last week elections were held in Neuquén and Río Negro, in Patagonia, and candidates more or less aligned with the Casa Rosada won. This Sunday, Salta, Tierra del Fuego and La Pampa vote, where the Government expects good results. A ruling by the Court suspended the elections in San Juan and Tucumán, strongholds of Peronism where local leaders sought re-election at odds with the Constitution.

