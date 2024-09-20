AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 20/09/2024 – 14:23

The Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates could boost Americans’ optimism about the economy and benefit Vice President Kamala Harris in her tight race for the White House against former President Donald Trump.

However, analysts do not believe that the measure will be able to define the vote.

After the announcement of the Fed’s decision, which on Wednesday lowered its benchmark interest rates for the first time since 2020 and opted for a sharp cut of half a percentage point, to the range of 4.75% to 5.00%, Trump accused the body of playing politics while Kamala pointed out “good news” for American consumers.

But “the consequences [da decisão] for consumers will be quite limited in the short term,” Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY, explained to AFP.

The markets had already anticipated this movement. And this “has already started to cause interest rates to fall, on mortgage loans for example,” highlighted Nancy Vanden Houten, an economist at Oxford Economics.

“Consumers were already feeling the benefits of lower interest rates” before the Fed’s decision, David Wessel, an expert on the US central bank for the Brookings Institution, told AFP.

Since 2022, the Fed has been raising rates to combat inflation. High interest rates make credit more expensive, discouraging consumption and investment, thus dissipating pressures on prices. Wednesday’s cut has the opposite effect.

– Unemployment in the center –

This decrease in the cost of money also aims to prevent unemployment from rising.

Until the presidential election on November 5, “we may not see a huge difference in the economic data,” but there will undoubtedly be “a positive effect on consumer sentiment,” Vanden Houten said.

Will this have an impact on undecided voters, since the economy is one of voters’ main concerns?

“It’s not a 50 basis point Fed rate cut that’s going to determine the outcome of this election,” but with polls so tight, greater optimism could “probably give the vice president a little boost,” Vanden Houten noted.

“Anything that helps make [os eleitores] feel good about the economy is a positive point for Harris”, estimates David Wessel, who, in any case, considers that the election will not be decided by this data.

– “Too late” –

The effects of monetary policy decisions take time to be seen on a day-to-day basis.

“I don’t think it will have any influence on the outcome of the election. The impact on the economy is progressive and modest,” Daco said.

After the Fed cut, the White House celebrated the “moment of progress” in the American economy.

The move, however, comes “too late to have a major impact on the economy before the election,” Diane Swonk, chief economist and managing director at KPMG Economics, said in a statement. But “it won’t stop politicians on both sides from blaming the Fed.”

“I think it shows that the economy is in too bad a state to cut back that much. [as taxas]assuming they’re not playing politics,” Trump said in televised remarks from New York after the central bank’s announcement. “The economy must be in really bad shape or they’re playing politics. One or the other. But it was a big reduction,” he added.

The tycoon is a fervent advocate of low interest rates.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at his press conference that the US central bank only considers the economy in its decisions.