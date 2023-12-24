Ineos is responsible for managing the club's football operations and has invested $300 million in the club.

“As part of the transaction, Eneos has accepted a request from the Board of Directors to assume responsibility for managing the club’s football operations,” the club said in a statement.

“This includes all aspects of men’s and women’s football operations and academies as well as two seats on the boards of Manchester United and Manchester United Football Club,” he added.

Ineos owns Nice, a club competing in the French First Division, and Lausanne, a team competing in the Swiss Premier League, and also works with partner club Racing Abidjan from Ivory Coast. Ratcliffe is behind the Grenadiers, one of the most successful cycling teams in the world.