PlayStation 5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart weighs in at a nimble 33GB.

That’s 33.618GB, to be exact, according to Twitter account @PlaystationSize.

I expected Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to take up more of my PS5 SSD, so it comes as a welcome surprise to see Insomniac’s adventure arrive on the smaller side.

“Sizes are getting smaller on native PS5 games due to the compression techniques and SSD!” Insomniac community chief James Stevenson explained on Twitter.

My PS5 is currently taken up with 186GBs of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, 148GBs of Black Ops Cold War, 105GBs of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and 42.51GBs of FIFA 21. I can fit Ratchet in no problem!

Donlan recently went hands-on with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and called it “a PS5 stress-test built from charm”. It’s due out 11th June.