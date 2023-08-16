Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart received theupdate 1.815.0.0which updates the PC version of the Insomniac Games game by introducing some novelty compared to the previous patch, which actually dates back to only a few days ago.

We are referring to the 1.808.0.0 update of August 9, which activates ray tracing on AMD cards by solving a sensational lack for the Windows edition of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Well, the new one update it is much more essential.

The patch goes in fact to solve a crash that occurs on startup on Linux systems or configurations with NVIDIA Streamline disabled, further crashes reported by some users with certain hardware, a couple of interface and visual effects errors, as well as some minor glitches related to Photo Mode and menu.