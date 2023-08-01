The PC version of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart received a new update today, namely theupdate 1.728.0.0which according to the development team fixes some glitches and improves performance of the game.
Of some of these problems we talked about in the review of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for PC: the reflections in screen space reflection on the aquatic surfaces have been fixed with the patch, as well as some textures that remained in low resolution.
That’s not all: the update fixes a couple of UI glitches and goes to optimize performancewhich as we know were already quite solid on day one but showed some curious behavior, especially in setting changes.
Still no ray tracing on AMD GPUs
Great absent from the patch is the expected fix that should finally allow AMD GPU owners to be able to use the ray tracing in the game. Not a small lack, considering the importance of this technology for the title of Insomniac Games, and which we therefore hope will continue for a little while longer.
For the rest, Digital Foundry’s analysis also confirmed the great qualities of this conversion, even more so in a rather problematic period for day one games on PC.
