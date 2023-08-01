The PC version of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart received a new update today, namely theupdate 1.728.0.0which according to the development team fixes some glitches and improves performance of the game.

Of some of these problems we talked about in the review of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for PC: the reflections in screen space reflection on the aquatic surfaces have been fixed with the patch, as well as some textures that remained in low resolution.

That’s not all: the update fixes a couple of UI glitches and goes to optimize performancewhich as we know were already quite solid on day one but showed some curious behavior, especially in setting changes.