NVIDIA has released a trailer Of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to show the advanced graphics features that those who play it using a GeForce RTX card and more will have.

In reality, the trailer illustrates in general the innovations introduced for the PC versionsuch as support for ultrawide resolutions and for the various supported upscaling technologies, namely Intel XeSS, AMD FSR 2 and, of course, NVIDIA DLSS 3.

It is then remembered that the framerate will be unlocked, to the delight of those with high-end configurations, and that the ray tracing for reflections and shadows.

In short, one of the few latest generation games, at least from a technical point of view, on PC will be even more beautiful to see, provided you have the right hardware for the company. For the rest, we remind you that the PC version of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be available starting July 26, 2023. The conversion was handled by the specialists of Nixxes, a studio specially acquired by Sony to curate some of its launches on the platform. In the meantime you can play it on PS5, where it has been available for some time.