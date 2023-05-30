The Epic Games Store page of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for PC reports missing information on the Steam page. First of all the pricewhich will be of €59.99 against the €79.99 of the PS5 version. It is a good 20€ less, not a few.

Also reported are the bonuses for those who book the game, which we report below:

Pre-purchase and get early access to the following in-game items, usually obtainable as you progress through the game:

Pixelator weapon (Pixelizer)

Blow up your enemies by sending them back to the 16-bit era with this retro firearm.

Carbonox armor set

The most beloved armor makes its grand return: wear it to have the upper hand in every fight.

As readable in the official text, but it is worth reiterating, both contents will also be obtainable by progressing in the game.

For the rest too Epic Game Store it does not report system requirements like Steam does. Too bad, because it would have been interesting to know if it is mandatory to have an SSD to play or if a mechanical hard disk, perhaps coupled with 32GB of RAM, will also be fine.