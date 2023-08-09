Nixxes announced theupdate 1.808.0.0 for the PC version of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apartwhich finally activates the ray tracing on AMD cards: a rather important feature, but which was unfortunately missing at the launch of the game.

In order to use ray tracing on AMD GPUs you need to install the version 23.10.23.03 of AMD Software: Adrenalin Editionas well as obviously updating the Insomniac Games title to the patch just released.

As we were able to write in the review of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for PC, ray tracing is undoubtedly an element of great importance within game design, and the lack of it so far on AMD GPUs weighed heavily.