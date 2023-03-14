Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart it could be the new one port for PC on which he is working Nixxes Softwarewhich has now become an integral part of PlayStation Studios and a specialist in such operations, according to a new job posting.

It is still a rumor, but the idea is undoubtedly plausible. L’job posting in question was published a few days ago and concerns an Engineer specialized in UX/UI interfaces to be implemented in “new triple A titles for PC”, in particular with experience in using the Coherent middlewareand this is an interesting clue.

Apparently, the only PlayStation Studios game that uses Coherent middleware for building the user interface is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which suggests that this is the title currently in the works at Nixxes as the next port on Coming PC.

It must also be said that this would demonstrate a certain continuity for the team, given that it also previously worked on other Insominac games, also bringing Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to PC. Furthermore, the question only confirms how Nixxes is essentially the team specializing in the PC port of PlayStation Studios titles, proving to be an acquisition strategically set by Sony with a view to expanding on Windows.