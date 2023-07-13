Insomniac Games has released i official hardware requirements of the version pc Of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart which with some big sacrifices will also be playable using a normal mechanical hard disk, to the delight of those who do not yet own an SSD.

The requirements

The PC version of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will also be playable with a normal mechanical hard drive, but at minimum detail

Minimum requirements:

Performance: 720p at 30fps

Graphic detail level: Very low

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

CPU: Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Windows 10 64bit

Support: 75GB hard disk space (SSD recommended)

Recommended requirements:

Performance: 1080p at 60fps

Graphic detail level: medium

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16GB

Operating system: Windows 10 64bit

Support: 75GB SSD space

High requirements:

Performance: 1440p at 60fps (4K at 30fps)

Graphic detail level: High

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800

CPU: Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600

RAM: 16GB

Operating system: Windows 10 64bit

Support: 75GB SSD space

Requirements for Ray Tracing “Amazing”:

Performance: 1440p at 60fps (4K at 30fps)

Graphic detail level: High / Ray Tracing High

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

CPU: Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

RAM: 16GB

Operating system: Windows 10 64bit

Support: 75GB SSD space

Requirements for Ray Tracing “Ultimate”:

Performance: 4K at 60fps

Graphic detail level: High / Ray Tracing Very high

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

CPU: Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

RAM: 32GB

Operating system: Windows 10 64bit

Support: 75GB SSD space

As you can read, thehard drives it can only be used keeping a very low level of detail, i.e. linked to small and highly compressed graphic resources. In general, the game supports systems of different power and can also be played on not very recent machines.

For the rest, we remind you that the PC version of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be released on July 26, 2023. In the meantime, you can read the review of the PS5 version.