Insomniac Games has released i official hardware requirements of the version pc Of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apartwhich with some big sacrifices will also be playable using a normal mechanical hard disk, to the delight of those who do not yet own an SSD.
The requirements
Minimum requirements:
- Performance: 720p at 30fps
- Graphic detail level: Very low
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470
- CPU: Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- RAM: 8GB
- Operating system: Windows 10 64bit
- Support: 75GB hard disk space (SSD recommended)
Recommended requirements:
- Performance: 1080p at 60fps
- Graphic detail level: medium
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700
- CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- RAM: 16GB
- Operating system: Windows 10 64bit
- Support: 75GB SSD space
High requirements:
- Performance: 1440p at 60fps (4K at 30fps)
- Graphic detail level: High
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800
- CPU: Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600
- RAM: 16GB
- Operating system: Windows 10 64bit
- Support: 75GB SSD space
Requirements for Ray Tracing “Amazing”:
- Performance: 1440p at 60fps (4K at 30fps)
- Graphic detail level: High / Ray Tracing High
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
- CPU: Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- RAM: 16GB
- Operating system: Windows 10 64bit
- Support: 75GB SSD space
Requirements for Ray Tracing “Ultimate”:
- Performance: 4K at 60fps
- Graphic detail level: High / Ray Tracing Very high
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
- CPU: Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- RAM: 32GB
- Operating system: Windows 10 64bit
- Support: 75GB SSD space
As you can read, thehard drives it can only be used keeping a very low level of detail, i.e. linked to small and highly compressed graphic resources. In general, the game supports systems of different power and can also be played on not very recent machines.
For the rest, we remind you that the PC version of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be released on July 26, 2023. In the meantime, you can read the review of the PS5 version.
