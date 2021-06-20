Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the protagonist of a particular easter egg involving the DualSense of PS5 in this case, with the same Insomniac Games who have revealed how the controller is capable of “play” a music across the haptic feedback in a particular situation.

The situation in question concerns the use of the weapon Pixelator enhanced to level 5, which during loading causes the DualSense to produce a particular vibration that actually emits a sort of melody. The test is shown in video by Insomniac Games, within the tweet that you can see below and is more perceptible by placing the controller on a surface in order to hear the vibration in sound terms.

On the other hand it is not such an absurd thing, indeed it seems to actually depend on the system used by DualSense to create the vibrations: these are produced by a system of voice-coil actuators, called Linear Resonant Actuators, which are activated with an alternating current input capable of producing vibrations at different frequencies and amplitudes starting substantially from sound waves.

The controller can actually transform sound waves in vibrations, which in this case is done quite clearly using a sort of small melodic line performed directly through haptic feedback.

We recently saw the trailer with press quotes on the famous game Insomniac for PS5 and in case you want more information, we refer you to the review of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on these pages.