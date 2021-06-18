Sony has released a new, short trailer of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for PS5 by filling it with press quotes and game sequences. It only lasts 30 seconds, but it’s a great way to remember the consensus received by the two beloved characters. You can find it at the head of the news.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart currently has a Metacritic of 88/100, with generally positive ratings, so we guess Sony didn’t struggle to find reviews and quotes to put into the movie.

If you want more information about the game, read our Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart review where we wrote:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is, in no uncertain terms, a great experience, capable of truly thrilling anyone thanks to its spectacularity and extremely refined game feeling. We are facing incredible production values ​​not only for the Insomniac series, for a game that is surprisingly full of content. The basic adventure runs between 12 and 15 hours if you only follow the events of the main story, goes up between 20 and 25 approximately if you want to complete the game with all the collectibles and grows further in Challenge mode to complete everything 100% . Rift Apart, however, can also be configured as a light and fun experience played at less demanding levels of challenge. The unpacking of the platform challenges from the main adventure and the other changes of structure or simplifications highlighted certainly serve to create a more accessible and mainstream formula: this however is not a critical issue because indeed, we are convinced it will be a choice that will bring many other players to the franchise , encouraging Insomniac Games and PlayStation to continue the adventures of Ratchet, Clank and Rivet. Because Rift Apart is clearly just the beginning.